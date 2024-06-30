Leisure

What Does It Take to Keep a City’s E-Bike Fleet Running?

Most docks don't offer a charging option, which ups the challenges

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 30, 2024 6:40 pm
Electric bikes
Keeping electric bikes operational is no easy task.
Getty Images

Twenty years ago, bicycle shares were much less common in cities in the United States. Nowadays, they’re widespread — and a growing number of the bikes available there run on electricity. As an analysis from the National Association of City Transportation Officials from 2018 revealed, what was once limited to bicycles has grown to encompass bikes, e-bikes and even scooters. But keeping dozens or hundreds electrically-powered vehicles up and running is no easy task.

In a new article for Curbed, John Surico provided an inside look at the effort it takes to keep New York City’s Citi Bike fleet operational. A few relevant numbers here: 15,000 bikes in the Citi Bike fleet have pedal-assist systems, and 1,000 people are part of the on-call system to respond when a docking station reports a mechanical issue with an e-bike. Among those issues are depleted batteries; as Surico notes, virtually all Citi Bike docking stations don’t have charging capabilities.

The infrastructure to recharge e-bike batteries includes different setups for the two different varieties of e-bikes available to Citi Bike customers. Curbed reports that an increase in the number of electrified charging stations could reduce the downtime involved in the process — a good thing, for sure — but that not every existing Citi Bike station is located somewhere where a connection to the municipal power supply is convenient.

Is It Time to Buy an E-Bike?  
Is It Time to Buy an E-Bike?  
 If you’re thinking about getting an e-Bike, consider buying it through Upway.

E-bikes represent a new generation of urban bike share programs; still, as with electric vehicle charging stations, the different needs of an e-bike also represent a new set of challenges. New York’s bike share program isn’t the only one navigating this new terrain; a 2022 message from its counterpart in Toronto pointed to the existence of similar concerns there. It’s not hard to see why people opting in for a bike share would want a bike that makes pedaling easier, but those expanded options come with new challenges of their own.

More Like This

The Aventon Pace 350 on a gradient purple background
The Best E-Bikes for Everyone From Commuters to Off-Road Enthusiasts
A Rivian R1S SUV charging as the sun sets. The EV startup wants to add an e-bike to its lineup.
Report: Rivian Looks to Add an E-Bike to Its Stable of Electric Vehicles
How the Chinese Bike Share Industry Crashed and Burned
How the Chinese Bike Share Industry Crashed and Burned
A photo of a Brompton folding bike.
Are Folding Bikes Worth the Hype?

Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Boeing factory

Department of Justice Reportedly Offers Boeing a Plea Deal

Electric bikes

What Does It Take to Keep a City's E-Bike Fleet Running?

Houses in Amsterdam

Amsterdam Is Dramatically Changing Its Approach to Cruise Ships

Laurel Lee

Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours