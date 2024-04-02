Culture > Internet

Google Will Delete Incognito Mode Data Collected Over the Years

The mass deletion is part of a class-action lawsuit settlement

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 2, 2024 10:54 am
An illustration of a smartphone using Google Chrome's Incognito mode
Google is changing the way it handles Incognito mode data.
Yasin Baturhan Ergin/Anadolu via Getty Images

There are many reasons to use your internet browser’s “Incognito” mode. Unfortunately, if your browser is Google Chrome, making your way around the internet in complete and total privacy has not historically been one of them. Last year, Google settled with the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit over the search giant’s handling of Incognito mode data. At the time, we reported that the details of the settlement would be revealed in early 2024. And now, we know a bit more about what to expect — and those expectations involve the deletion of plenty of data.

Ars Technica’s Ashley Belanger reports that Google, under the terms of the settlement, will get rid of numerous sets of data that it’s amassed over the years. (Belanger’s reporting reveals that these records number in the billions.) The plaintiffs’ attorney, David Boies, told Ars Technica that “the settlement requires Google to delete and remediate, in unprecedented scope and scale, the data it improperly collected in the past.”

“Upon approval of this Settlement, Google must delete and/or remediate billions of data records that reflect class members’ private browsing activities,” the plaintiffs state in their final motion for a settlement. “This includes data Google collected during the class period from private browsing sessions.”

The settlement also includes a change to Chrome’s Incognito mode that will be in place for several years: “For the next five years, Google must also maintain a change to Incognito mode that enables Incognito users to block third-party cookies by default.”

If You Want Data Privacy, Don’t Drive a Car
If You Want Data Privacy, Don’t Drive a Car
 The Mozilla Foundation’s new report singles out modern cars as “the worst product category” for privacy. And they’re even collecting data on your sex life.

Google’s response to the lawsuit was to describe it as “meritless” — but also to acquiesce to the plaintiffs’ request. “We are happy to delete old technical data that was never associated with an individual and was never used for any form of personalization,” said José Castañeda, a spokesperson for Google, in a statement to Ars Technica.

And if searching the web in complete privacy is vitally important to you, remember: there are alternatives to Chrome, Firefox and Safari out there.

More Like This

Google Incognito mode
Google Reaches Preliminary Settlement With Plaintiffs in Privacy Case
GM logo
Your Internet-Connected Car Might Increase Your Insurance Bill
Hackers
Hackers Target Spyware App, Restoring Users’ Privacy
2020 Ford Explorer ST SUV
Would You Trade Privacy for Cheap Car Insurance? Ford Thinks So.

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

An illustration of a smartphone using Google Chrome's Incognito mode

Google Will Delete Incognito Mode Data Collected Over the Years

Alex Hirschi, better known online as automotive influencer Supercar Blondie, standing next to the Hyperion XP-1 prototype that will be sold on her new SBX Cars auction site

Can This Influencer Interest You in a $3 Million Car?

In this photo illustration the gmail app can be seen on a smartphone next to a finger on March 27, 2024 in Berlin, Germany

Gmail Launched 20 Years Ago Today. Why Isn’t It Better?

Laptop with OpenAI

OpenAI Reconsiders Its Voice Duplication Tool

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants