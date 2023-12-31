In-N-Out Burger Updated Its Menu for the First Time in Years

When a beloved fast food chain updates its menu, it can be cause for celebration or concern. It all depends on the nature of the updates and how frequently the eatery in question changes things up. The return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, for instance, inspired plenty of articles and social media posts; the fact that I can now buy a breakfast sandwich at Dunkin that comes wrapped in a pancake does not seem to have sparked the same levels of enthusiasm.



In-N-Out Burger does not, as a rule, update its menu all that frequently – which makes this month’s news that they’ve added two options to it a big deal, as far as the chain’s numerous enthusiasts are concerned.

As Hannah Staab reported at VinePair, In-N-Out’s first change to its menu since 2018 comes via the addition of two new drink options, both essentially variations on existing drinks you could already purchase there. If you’ve ever wanted Cherry Coke or wanted a version of the chain’s pink lemonade with less sugar, you can order either. Or both, if you’re feeling daring.

In a response to a comment made to the Instagram post announcing the change, the restaurant noted that Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade is now off the menu to make way for the new additions. Could more changes be in store for the iconic chain next year? We’ll see if they decide to pick up the pace or opt for a more measured approach.