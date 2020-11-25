The 20 Best American Hotels to Visit for the Holidays in 2020

Celebrating Christmas or ringing in basically any year but the one we just had at a five-star hotel is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the stuff of which our childhood fantasies are made. And while things are different in 2020 — you’re probably not going to grandma’s, and you’re certainly not going to Europe — there’s still a festive winter guesthouse in reasonable driving distance of just about any point in America.



The list below features an entirely different assortment of hotels than we normally would curate for this occasion. Think less caroling, more remote backcountry cabins at 11,000 feet — or private chalets perched on the outcropping of a glacier in Alaska. Seriously: This is a magical, magnificent collection of experiences.



We need to add: the decision to travel this year is deeply personal, and political, and moral. We’re publishing this guide to the best holiday hotels with an eye to better times, and years, to come. If you’re leisure-traveling — and your correspondent, among many others in the travel industry, is not — remember that expectations and behaviors now vary tremendously from state to state, brand to brand and enclave to enclave, and they’re changing by the day. All of these hotels are adapting in ways large and small to the realities of pandemic-era travel, and it is incumbent upon us, as travelers, to ensure that we patronize businesses whose values align with our own. If it’s important to you (and for our money, it should be) that guests are masked in common areas, be sure the hotel requires it.



It should go without saying that any travel should begin and end with minimal, as-safe-as-possible interaction with people who are just trying to do their jobs: gas-station attendants, grocery-store clerks, baristas and everybody else. So if you do visit one of the properties below, exercise patience, embrace solitude and be generous and grateful to those who are hosting you.