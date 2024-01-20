Leisure > Autos > Electric

How Are Electric Trucks Faring? Depends on Who You Ask.

It's a time of mixed signals

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 20, 2024 6:15 pm
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford recently announced reduced production on the F-150 Lightning.
Ford

On Friday, Ford announced some changes to its auto production plans — and those changes included reducing the number of F-150 Lightning electric trucks slated for the coming months. (In the same announcement, the automaker also announced increased production numbers for both the Bronco and Ranger.) Why were production levels dropping on the electric F-150? As per the company’s announcement, the decision was made “to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth and profitability.”

In a statement, Ford CEO Jim Farley sounded mostly enthusiastic about Ford’s EV plans. “We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla’s charging network beginning this quarter,” Farley said.

There are a couple of things worth paying attention to here, including the news about access to the Tesla charging network; it’ll be interesting to see if demand for electric F-150s increases once the question of “so, where do I charge this?” gets an easier answer. (Or, as a CNET headline recently phrased it, this year might actually be “the Year We Figure Out EV Charging.”)

Farley’s comment about “specific consumers” is also interesting. The U.S. hasn’t gone the route of, say, the E.U. in mandating an end to new cars that emit carbon dioxide — so it begs the question of to what extent automakers see EVs as an alternative to combustion engines, as opposed to a replacement for them.

It’s also worth pointing out that some drivers have in fact embraced electric trucks — including the people profiled in a recent Washington Post article on the subject. The drivers in question are professionals whose work takes them on routes that are more modest than long-haul voyages — regional food delivery drivers, for instance. One driver, Khari Burton, explained it to the Post: “Everyone who has had an EV has no aspirations to go back to diesel at this point.”

Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones
Electric Vehicles Are Less Likely to Catch Fire Than Gas-Powered Ones
 EV fires are much less common than you might think

Among the advantages cited by the drivers interviewed in the Post‘s article were the ease of handling and a quieter experience behind the wheel. It’s an encouraging dispatch for EV advocates — and it suggests where electric vehicles might make more inroads in the coming years.

More Like This

Electric vehicle charger
Sales of Electric Vehicles in the US Are Accelerating
A red 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, an electric crossover SUV, in the driveway of a Minnesota home. I idled the EV for 12 hours in for a cold-weather test.
I Idled in an Electric Car for 12 Hours in the Freezing Cold to See What Would Happen
Power lines
What Effect Will Electric Vehicles Have on the Power Grid?
Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan in white
Can Electric Vehicles Save the Sedan?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Medical gear
The Lifespan Expectancy Gender Gap Is Narrowing
"Accidentally Wes Anderson" exhibit
London Is Now Home to an "Accidentally Wes Anderson" Exhibit
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers
Bill Maher
Gavin Newsom Talked All Things California on a New “Real Time”
Model of The Line
Turns Out Building a 105-Mile-Long Mirror Might Be Terrible for Birds

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Ford F-150 Lightning

How Are Electric Trucks Faring? Depends on Who You Ask.

food experiences in grenada

Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers

American Airlines

Are We On the Verge of a Shift in First Class Amenity Kits?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers

Donald Glover collage

Donald Glover Just Pulled off the Holy Trinity of Overcoats

Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card

Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards

Alarm clock

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?