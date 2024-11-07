The Drinking Culture of Spain

One thing that isn’t in short order in Spain are snacks. Tapas and pintxos often come complimentary with your drink, and small plates menus are meant to fill you up so you can keep the party going. “Mounds of salty Marcona almonds, plates of meaty Cantabrian anchovies, slabs of cured and air-dried tuna (mojama), garlicky, piquant chorizo,” says Nicolas Lopez, concept chef partner of Mercado Little Spain. “These are iconic because they are so much a part of Spain. They’re items that have sustained people for thousands of years.”