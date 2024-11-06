The Drinking Culture of the Czech Republic

That said, wine wins more of the spotlight the further east you go into the Moravia region, which covers the eastern half of the country. It’s been producing wine since the ninth century and devotes around 40,000 acres to producing the grapes for it. Some of these are now going to Autentická wines. “Czechs have really created a space for themselves with natural wines in recent years,” says Elizabeth Zahradnicek-Haas, Editor-in-Chief of Expats.cz, an English news site for the country’s international community. “These bottles are produced in organic mode without chemical sprays and fertilizers that destroy the soil of the vineyard.”