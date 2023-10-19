Leisure > Drinks

The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers

Get an infusion of flavor with these cocktail smoking kits

A few examples of cocktail smoking kits
How to add a little smoke (and flavor) to your cocktails
Photo illustration
By Kirk Miller
October 19, 2023 11:48 am
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Your cocktail could use a little smoke. And that’s not to turn your drink into the taste of campfire, but to enhance the flavors already there.

“The idea with smoke on a cocktail is to allow the flavors of the liquid and the smoke to infuse one another — the longer you let them sit with each other the more their flavors get to play,” as NYC bartender Dan Stern, told us a few years back. 

The Home Bartender’s Guide to Smoked Cocktails
The Home Bartender’s Guide to Smoked Cocktails

How a smoking gun and some wood chips will change your drinking habits

And smoking cocktails isn’t that hard! There are plenty of kits available that have almost everything you need (with a few exceptions, you’ll have to pick up some butane). Most smoking kits contain a smoking gun, wood chips and a glass dome, and once you’ve tried it once, you’ll have a cocktail skill for life.

Below, we highlight some of our favorite cocktail smokers. Each one is a bit different, so be sure to read the descriptions and instructions before you start playing with fire.

Marcellin Cocktail Smoker
Marcellin Cocktail Smoker
Bespoke Post

Marcellin Smoking Cocktail Kit

This kit is about simplicity. Just set some wood chips on the base, light the chips with your torch until they start to smoke and cover it with the cloche for a few minutes to infuse. You’ll need to buy some butane for the lighter, but otherwise you’re set.

BUY HERE: $70
Breville BSM600SIL Smoking Gun Food Smoker
Breville BSM600SIL Smoking Gun Food Smoker
Amazon

Breville BSM600SIL Smoking Gun Food Smoker

Who needs fire? Breville’s smoker adds natural cold smoke flavor and aroma to meat, fish, vegetables, sauces, and cocktails sans hea. It’s also more portable and lighter than other smokers, and it’s versatile, too — you can smoke with wood chips, tea, herbs, spices, hay or even dried flowers.

BUY HERE: $100
Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit
Amazon
Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit

Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit (The Complete Kit)

Most cocktail smoker kits don’t include the butane, but this one from Aged & Charred does. And the unique design of the oak lid here makes this ideal to fit multiple types of cocktail glasses.

BUY HERE: $64 $45
Crafthouse by Fortessa
Fortessa
Crafthouse by Fortessa

Crafthouse by Fortessa

If you want a cocktail smoker that’ll sit proudly in your kitchen, Crafthouse’s variation is a looker: the glass cloche is paired with a rich black walnut base.

BUY HERE: $240 $163
The Cocktail Chimney Kit
The Cocktail Chimney Kit
The Crafty Cocktail

The Cocktail Chimney Kit

Forget the chips: This is the only cocktail smoker on the market that doesn’t require any additional fuel. You simply burn the wood of the cherry chimney itself to infuse your cocktail. Torch is included, but you’ll need to buy butane.

BUY HERE: $60 $50
Smoke Boards Smoked Cocktail Kit
Smoke Boards Smoked Cocktail Kit
Amazon

Smoke Boards Smoked Cocktail Kit

Bring your cocktail-smoking wizardry on the road with this well-reviewed portable kit, which includes a carrying case and three large containers of wood chips.

BUY HERE: $90
Oklahoma Joe's Cocktail Smoking Box
Oklahoma Joe’s Cocktail Smoking Box
Amazon

Oklahoma Joe’s Cocktail Smoking Box

What’s in the box? You’ll use a fuel tray to swap wood chips and pellets within the oak box, which hides the cocktail as it infuses (or does it? Perhaps it’s the Schrödinger’s cat of cocktail smokers.)

BUY HERE: $48
Homia Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser
Amazon
Homia Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser

Homia Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser

Another cold smoke infuser, this kit is pretty much all you’d ever need to do a cocktail (or food) smoking. It includes a smoking gun, flexible hose, disk lid, smoking lid, cocktail smoking ball and seven flavors of wood chips.

BUY HERE: $89 $71
Gramercy Smoking Cocktail Kit
Gramercy Smoking Cocktail Kit
Amazon

Gramercy Smoking Cocktail Kit

An interesting-looking portable option, this handheld smoking kit comes with wood chips and a downloadable recipe book.

BUY HERE: $60 $40

More Like This

four different bar carts
The 13 Best Bar Carts for Any Budget
Various bar tools and booze bottles, ideal for a bar cart
14 Items to Stock Your Bar Cart Like a Pro
Various gifts for bourbon lovers
The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
four bottles of whisk(e)y InsideHook likes for October
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Food

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

The Best Hands-Free Couple’s Vibe Is 20% Off
The Best Hands-Free Couple’s Vibe Is 20% Off

$140$112

The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper
The Best Budget Vacuums Just Got Cheaper

From Our Partner

L.L. Bean Slippers
Save 22% on Lululemon’s Hybrid Pull-On Pants

$128$100

Charles Tyrwhitt
Save $50 on Charles Tyrwhitt Merino Knitwear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A few examples of cocktail smoking kits

The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers

Anderson Paak on the turntables at dante's hifi in miami

How Your Favorite Bar Crafts a Playlist

A glass and four cans of Pure Joy, a collaboration between Morton Salt and Alter Brewing

Why Is Morton Salt Making an IPA?

two expressions of Paul Sutton

You Can Thank Science for Paul Sutton’s Exceptional Bourbon

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A local's guide to Dallas

You Are Here: Dallas

a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background

The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

A pack of elite runners at the front of the New York Marathon. Want to run faster? Try using heart rate zones.

The Smarter (and Easier) Way for Runners to Get Faster

The Art Thief

Inside the Hunt for the World’s Most Prolific Art Thief