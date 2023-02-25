InsideHook
Vehicles | February 25, 2023 5:21 pm

Volkswagen Car-Net Response At Center of Carjacking Controversy

Hopefully this was an isolated incident

VW Atlas
A Volkwagen Atlas was carjacked, setting in motion a complex series of events.
Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For car owners willing to pay for the cost of a subscription, it’s not hard to see why a program like Volkswagen’s Car-Net would be appealing. It allows vehicle owners to start different features remotely, keep an eye on speed and location when someone else is behind the wheel and contact emergency services in case of a crisis. The appeal of all of these features is eminently understandable — but a recent carjacking in Illinois pointed to some limitations in the system.

As Autoblog reports, a pair of carjackers stole a woman’s Volkswagen Atlas while one of her children was still inside. Local law enforcement reached out to Car-Net so that they could obtain tracking information for the vehicle. Here’s where things took a turn for the worst: the Car-Net representative told law enforcement that, because the driver was not a Car-Net subscriber, they couldn’t help.

Thankfully, both the child and the vehicle were eventually recovered. But the issue raised by the crime and its aftermath lingered — in other words, should Car-Net have assisted the sheriff’s deputies who were seeking to recover the stolen car?

According to a Volkswagen representative who spoke with AutoBlog, they absolutely should have. “Volkswagen has a procedure in place with a third-party provider for Car-Net Support Services involving emergency requests from law enforcement,” the representative said. “They have executed this process successfully in previous incidents.”

A 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8, a modern classic car that shares a platform with another Dodge
In the Hunt for a Modern Classic Car, Consider Superheroes’ Secret Identities

The representative went on to suggest that the matter was being looked into internally. “Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a serious breach of the process,” they added. “We are addressing the situation with the parties involved.” Hopefully the matter is resolved before the next time someone finds themselves in an unthinkable situation like this one.

More Like This

ID.7
Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
Review: The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is a Victim of Its Own Lofty Expectations
Review: The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is a Victim of Its Own Lofty Expectations
My 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia camper van. Here's what you need to know before buying one yourself.
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia

Recommended

Suggested for you

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages

Keep Reading

Adam Scott

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
The elote at Casa Tulum in New York City.

How to Make This Addictive Street Food at Home
cocaine bear movie poster

“Cocaine Bear” Is All Excess, No High
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Three shirts from the J.Crew sale on a blue fabric background

J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Three people drinking Spumante wine in Italy.

Seriously, Should You Be Drinking More Spumante?
Dinner from Branja

Remixed Israeli and Detroit-Style Pizza Top Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Chef Pablo Aguirre of Marriott Marquis Houston

A Chef’s Guide to Central American Food in Houston
Playuela Beach in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico's Underrated Hot Spot

Trending

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity