Vehicles | July 4, 2023 5:28 pm

Alef’s Electric Flying Car Just Received FAA Approval

We're still a long way from flying cars being everywhere, though

Alef Flying Car
A rendering of Alef's flying car.
Alef
By Tobias Carroll

Electric cars have had a growing presence on the nation’s roads — and the world’s — in recent years. There’s also been a race among various manufacturers to successfully develop a flying car, a process that’s opened up plenty of discussions over the relevant safety considerations and best ways to regulate this new technology.

Alef, a company founded in 2015, has sought to bring these two lines of thinking together. Yes, they’re developing an electric flying car — and recently, they reached a substantial milestone both for their own efforts and for personal flying devices in general. The FAA recently granted Alef their Special Airworthiness Certification.

As Dezeen noted in an article on the announcement, Alef’s car stands out from its contemporaries in that its proportions make it fit normally on roads and in parking lots.

The FAA’s designation doesn’t mean that you’re about to see Alef’s distinctive vehicles zipping through the skies near you. As the company noted in its announcement, this type of certification from the FAA “limits the locations and purpose for which Alef is permitted to fly.” This is in part due to the FAA still working out its policies for cars that, as Alef’s do, have the capacity for vertical take-off and landing.

There’s also the small matter of the NHTSA still needing to approve these flying cars for the nation’s roads. We’re still a ways from them being widely available — but this feels like a step closer to that moment.

Are Electric Motors the Future of Flying?
Are Electric Motors the Future of Flying?

Magnix is developing an electric motor so that one day we might fly in electric planes.

In a statement, the company’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, said that this designation “allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week.”

The AirCar flying car from Klein Vision flying between Nitra and Bratislava in Slovakia by inventor Stefan Klein
Apparently the Slovakians Are Leading the World in Realistic Flying Cars
Alauda
The Next High-Profile Racing Series Might Involve Flying Cars
Kitty Hawk Flying Car Startup Faces Safety Concerns
Kitty Hawk Flying Car Startup Faces Safety Concerns

Shelves at a Phantom Fireworks store on the left side. On the right side, a fireworks factory in China.

It's the Fourth of July. Do You Know Where Your Fireworks Came From?
Dogfish Head bucket of Crush cocktails near two people and a pool

In a Booming Industry, These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
Members of the Fat Man's Baseball Association, circa 1910

Before Joey Chestnut, "Fat Men's Clubs" Dominated the World of Competitive Eating
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Chef Bobby Flay

Fire It Up on the Fourth: Bobby Flay's Recipe for Grilled Pork Chops
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We're Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

