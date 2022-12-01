InsideHook
Travel | December 1, 2022 4:18 pm

Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?

Finally, an answer to the age-old air travel question

Luggage in the overhead storage bin above an airplane seat
It's a hotly debated piece of airplane etiquette, but there is one right answer.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Is the overhead storage bin above your airplane seat yours?

It’s a question being asked on the ol’ double-u, double-u, double-u thanks to a recent post to the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, where two couples can be seen battling for luggage real estate that they both feel entitled to. Who’s right?

Two Indian couples fighting over luggage space on Plane from PublicFreakout

A thing about me: One of my biggest pet peeves upon boarding a flight is finding that the overhead storage bin above my seat is full. Assuming that every passenger is adhering to the one carry-on, one personal item rule, as well as storing the latter under the seat in front of them as opposed to in the overhead bin, then there should — in theory — be storage space for everyone. And by that reasoning, the overhead storage bin above my seat should belong to me, right?

Technically — and it pains me to say it — no. I mean, yes. But no. Let me explain.

Overhead storage is available on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s true across most carriers, though some, Delta and American chief among them, are moving to change that. Of course, there are a few exceptions: first class being one (if you’re not in first class, you are never welcome to the overhead storage in first class), and above the bulkhead being another (as Gary Leff posits at View From the Wing, “Those seats generally don’t have floor storage so passengers into those seats have to stow not just a carry on but also their personal item up there as well”).

So while it may be annoying, particularly when someone has room above their own seat and still, for reasons unclear, has opted for yours, or when you’re invariably forced to check your carry-on because there’s no more space on the aircraft, you aren’t entitled to anything. Further, it is never, ever okay to move someone else’s bag. While you’re always welcome to ask the closest flight attendant for help, “no touch” is generally a good rule of thumb to follow.

It does bear mentioning that these are not hard and fast truths. That is to say, it’s not written anywhere, but it is etiquette widely accepted by most frequent fliers. So, in closing, until airlines start incorporating bigger bins, be respectful, know that nothing belongs to you, and don’t touch other people’s shit.

More Like This

Rimowa, Arlo Skye, Calpak
Stand Out at the Baggage Carousel With the 9 Best Luggage Brands on the Market
overstuffed suitcase on bed
How to Pack Like a Seasoned Pro for Super-Long Trips
An assortment of Paravel products
11 Must-Have Paravel Products for Frequent Flyers

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Keep Reading

A mountain gorilla mother, baby and other family member from the Habinyanja group in Uganda, which our writer saw up close on a gorilla trek with Volcanoes Safaris

Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift
A graphic showing the year 2025 in green lights.

Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
country captain spring rolls on a white plate at fleeting restaurant in savannah

Country Captain Spring Rolls Are a Satisfying Southern Mash-Up
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, October 1975.

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Abercrombie New Arrivals Sale is the easiest way to get your winter wardrobe sorted.

Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale Is the Reboot Your Winter Wardrobe Needed
a collage of Todd Snyder gifts on a pink background

Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect for the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life
View from the pool

The Newly-Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Perfect Los Cabos Stay
A scene from "Alice in Borderland" on Netflix

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for December
A Breville Express espresso machine on a counter with a few cups of coffee. Amazon is hosting a sale on these machines.

Breville Espresso Machines Are Now Up to 20% Off at Amazon

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?