Prince Fans Can Now Stay in His Opulent Caribbean Villa

It’s a cold winter January in the Northeast, so we’re dealing with the season by dreaming about tropical beaches drenched in warm sunshine. Just in time to feed our wanderlust, Prince’s Caribbean villa in Turks and Caicos is now available to rent on onefinestay. Situated on the island of Providenciales, Emara Estate is a 17-bedroom, 15-bathroom property that can host 34 guests in its lush accommodations.

The Caribbean vacation home was owned by Prince until his death in 2016, and the late singer’s taste for opulence is apparent throughout the two villas and surrounding grounds. The color purple adorns a pathway, tennis court, pool table and accents throughout the interior. Guests can choose to take a dip in one of the many infinity pools or along the private beach. And luxury awaits inside the king-sized rooms with stunning views and marble bathrooms with soaking tubs and rainfall showers. If requested, the rental also comes with a butler, housekeeper and security guard.

Onefinestay

Luxury doesn’t come cheap, especially for a rental as private as Emara Estate. The nightly rate starts at $14,000, which is still $412 per person, per day if you divide the cost by 34 people — a price that actually makes the villa from season two of The White Lotus look affordable by comparison. While we won’t be renting either vacation property anytime soon, we can at least dream about living like Prince while listening to his music this week.