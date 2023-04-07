This Is the Most Expensive Airbnb in the US

One of my favorite pastimes is perusing Airbnb listings that I cannot, under any circumstances, afford. I make sure the the “max price” is set to the top of its range, the “Luxe” box is checked and lose myself in the pages and pages of far-flung properties, whose amenities tend to include infinity pools and saunas, and whose nightly cost rivals my monthly rent. A strain of Zillow addiction, perhaps.

All of this to say: when money exchange service S Money released its “Most Expensive Airbnb in Every Country” report, it felt like my personal, albeit pathetic, Super Bowl. And come to find out, the most expensive Airbnb in the U.S. is little more than a two-hour drive outside of New York City! Which begs the question: should I just go drive by?! (Just kidding.)

My proclivity for luxury listings aside, it should come as a surprise to no one that the most expensive Airbnb rental in the continental U.S., dubbed Cobb Road Daydream, is actually located in the Hamptons — more specifically, the hamlet of Water Mill, which is famous, as Travel + Leisure points out, for its arts scene and, according to CNBC, for being one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the country.

But this particular Hamptons stay is not like the others. Befit for a Roy family summer getaway, it’s 12,000-sq. ft. and goes for a cool $23,890 per night, with a two-night minimum (before the hospitality fee), though select summer dates cost up to as much as $70,000 a night and have an eight-night minimum. Plus, renters must pay a $6,500 security deposit before arrival (at which point, maybe you should just consider buying something of your own).

That said, located six miles from Sag Harbor and just a four minute drive from Flying Point Beach, it is a pretty sweet property if you’ve got the capital…or 15 other people to split it with. In addition to nine bedrooms — almost all of which have their own bathrooms, with rain showers and/or soaking tubs — it’s also got a saltwater pool and pool house, hot tub, tennis court, media room, game room with pool table, gym, wine-tasting area and a bar, among other things (an overabundance of space, chief among them). Villa pre-stocking, airport transfers, activities and excursions, and housekeeping are also available for an additional fee.

Fortunately, if Cobb Road Daydream is a little outside of your summer vacation budget, rest assured that — per S Money’s findings — you can still achieve the same level of opulence at an exponentially lower cost…you might just have to fly to Bhutan to do it.