InsideHook
Tech | November 28, 2022 1:23 pm

New Zealand Reveals a Huge Flaw in Twitter’s Moderation Policies

It comes on the heels of content moderator layoffs

A view of the sign outside Twitter HQ, where a content moderation problem shows the issue with Elon Musk's actions
As content management oversights go, this is a big one.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Since Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s headquarters, sink in hand, one of the biggest questions surrounding his ownership of the company has pertained to content management. Musk announced that a number of previously banned accounts would be reinstated, one of several factors which has led to speculation about whether or not Twitter will be allowed to remain in the Apple and Android app stores. Now, the New Zealand government has brought to light an incident that raises a lot of concerns about the company’s current ability to handle moderation.

As The Guardian reports, someone uploaded one of the worst possible things you could upload to Twitter — in this case, footage of the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

To state the obvious, if you run a widely used social network in 2022, you need to have a system in place to flag things like this as soon as possible and delete them. As The Guardian reveals, Twitter didn’t do this until the government of New Zealand alerted them to the presence of the video.

Christchurch Call, an international initiative led by New Zealand and France that was launched after the terrorist attack, has a number of goals, including preventing “the upload of terrorist and violent extremist content and to prevent its dissemination on social media and similar content-sharing services, including its immediate and permanent removal, without prejudice to law enforcement and user appeals requirements.”

As noted by The Guardian, the Twitter team that had been working with Christchurch Call appears to have vanished. Given that Musk laid off significant numbers of content moderators working on the site, it’s unclear what Twitter will do to prevent something like this from happening again. Let’s hope the answer isn’t “nothing.”

More Like This

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Floats the Idea of Making a Smartphone for Twitter
In this photo illustration, Twitter account of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone with a Twitter logo in the background. A former employee suggests Twitter may crash during the World Cup
Ex-Employee Says Twitter Has a 50% Chance of a Major Crash During the World Cup
Eli Lilly
Twitter Blue Set Eli Lilly's Stock Price Plunging This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Keep Reading

My Year of Stress and Agitation

My Year of Stress and Agitation
citadelle gin vive le cornichon next to a le pickles martini

This Is the Martini Gin of My Dreams
final scene of the graduate running away from the church

A New Book Celebrates Hollywood Photographer Bob Willoughby
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday

Ooni’s Taking 20% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens
Collection of Kiehl's products

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s
The Backcountry sale items from Danner to Outerknown on a pink and orange background

Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Not to Be Missed
Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background

Outerknown’s Cyber Monday Sale Pairs Huge Deals With Sustainable Gear
lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here
The Dresser System from Floyd is new and currently 20% off

All of Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is 20% Off

Trending

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear