InsideHook
Tech | November 26, 2022 4:08 pm

Elon Musk Floats the Idea of Making a Smartphone for Twitter

He responded to speculation that Apple and Android could remove Twitter from their app stores

Elon Musk
The effects of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter continue.
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Once Tesla’s Cybertruck is complete, could the next high-profile technological offering from an Elon Musk-owned be a smartphone? Based on comments that Musk made on Twitter on Friday, it certainly sounds possible. As Insider recently noted, Musk’s planned changes to Twitter’s moderation policy have prompted speculation that the app could violate policies in Apple and Android’s app stores.

This led conservative commentator Liz Wheeler to suggest that Musk “produce his own smartphone.”

“I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” Musk replied.

To state the obvious: trying to build an Android and iPhone alternative with worldwide distribution for the sole purpose of sharing Twitter (or Musk’s proposed “everything app”) seems like the very definition of a Quixotic task. But Android and Apple have barred apps from their stores over content moderation questions before, as shown by the removal of Parler after the events of January 6, 2021.

As Insider notes, Apple’s app store policies emphasize user safety and a lack of exposure to offensive material. Given that Musk-era Twitter faces a number of existential challenges, whether or not the app will continue to be available is one of several big questions going forward.

More Like This

In this photo illustration, Twitter account of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone with a Twitter logo in the background. A former employee suggests Twitter may crash during the World Cup
Ex-Employee Says Twitter Has a 50% Chance of a Major Crash During the World Cup
Elon Musk
Is Elon Musk Spreading Himself Too Thin?
Twitter logo
Elon Musk Suggests Twitter Could Compete With YouTube and Substack

Recommended

Suggested for you

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Will This Bizarre Neck Device Solve Football’s Concussion Problem?
The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount

Keep Reading

2022 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.
J crew Black Friday items on sale on a snow background

Nearly Everything at J.Crew Is 50% Off
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
Bespoke Post Black Friday Guide

The 7 Best Deals From Bespoke Post’s Black Friday Sale
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2022 variants

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background

Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale
lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
Three Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2022

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks to avoid a tackle versus Dallas.

Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day

Trending

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Will This Bizarre Neck Device Solve Football’s Concussion Problem?