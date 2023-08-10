InsideHook
Sports | August 10, 2023

New Video Throws Fresh Shade on Tyreek Hill’s Goal of 2,000 Yards

The NFL's single-season record for receiving yards is 1,964.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media.
Tyreek Hill will need Miami's offensive line to step up this season.
Megan Briggs/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

In his first season with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill racked up 1,710 receiving yards across 17 games for Miami with a combination of Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson throwing him the football. This year, with Tagovailoa and Thompson back in the fold and former Jets backup Mike White signed to replace Bridgewater, Hill has aspirations of having the first 2,000-yard season at the receiver position in the history of the NFL. (Former Lions All-Pro Calvin Johnson set the single-season NFL record for receiving yards with 1,964 in 2012.)

Hill talked about his desire to become the league record-holder last month on his podcast and he doubled down on that desire while speaking with the NFL Network at Miami’s training camp.

“The quarterback play that we have is amazing; as you can see Tua has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous,” Hill said. “My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I’ll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”

As Hill points out, he’ll have to stay healthy to have any shot at 2,000 yards. It’s also fairly obvious that Hill will need solid quarterback play to reach his goal, so Tagovailoa staying on the field, which he has had much difficulty doing during his brief NFL career, is also vitally important. Another thing Hill will need isn’t sexy, but it’s also 100% required: solid offensive line play.

Thus far in training camp, that has not been something the Dolphins have been getting, as a viral video of Miami’s O-line taking on the Falcons in joint practices makes abundantly clear:

“If there was a weak link to this team, something that would weigh this franchise down like an anchor to the bottom of the ocean, it’s the interior of the offensive line,” according to Sports Illustrated.

In order to hit 2,000 yards, Hill, who has yet to miss a Pro Bowl in his seven NFL seasons, will need Miami’s line to give Tagovailoa enough time to get rid of the football accurately as well as keep him upright and intact. If the Dolphins routinely give up the sort of bullrush that they did against the Falcons, none of those things are going to happen and Hill is almost certainly going to fall far short of his already hard-to-reach goal.

