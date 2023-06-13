InsideHook
Sports | June 13, 2023 12:37 pm

Will an NBA Title Finally Make Nikola Jokić a Star?

The two-time league MVP is an elite player, but he's far from a household name

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets speaks after the NBA Finals.
Nikola Jokić is a champion, but he's still not a superstar
Justin Edmonds/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

As commercials featuring basketball stars including Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, LeBron James and more popped up intermittently during the NBA Finals, ads featuring two-time league MVP Nikola Jokić were few and far between, despite the fact that he was actually playing in, and dominating, the final round of the playoffs. The Serbian import — who went through Durant, Paul, James and Butler to win the NBA championship last night when the Denver Nuggets knocked off the Miami Heat in a hard-fought Game 5 — is the first player in league history to ever lead the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190). Not Abdul-Jabbar, Jordan, Johnson, Bird, Curry or James: Jokić.

It was a dominant performance worthy of an elite NBA superstar, and Jokić was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy for his efforts. Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft with the 41st overall pick, Jokić is the lowest-drafted player to be chosen as finals MVP.

Afterward, Jokić indicated he was uncertain about whether he will stick around in Denver for the team’s championship parade on Thursday because he wants to go home and race his horses. “It’s good. It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now,” he said when asked how it felt to finally be a champion.

Jokić’s postgame demeanor is probably one of the reasons why he has not become a household name and has largely been ignored by sponsors. His manner is a bit gruff, his responses are straightforward and monotone, and he doesn’t show a great deal of personality. In a way, that fits perfectly with his game on the court, which is awkward, slow, unflashy — and effective as all hell.

While the 28-year-old has secured endorsement deals with major brands including Nike, Western Union and Panini and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for sports and games, he has yet to receive his own signature shoe and is largely absent from national media coverage that isn’t related to the NBA. Perhaps winning an NBA title with an all-time great performance will change that. Perhaps not.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: Boston’s $600 Million Question
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: Boston’s $600 Million Question

On the brink of elimination, the Celtic teammates were both voted All-NBA

What’s certain is that Jokić has now joined Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar and James on the list of players who’ve secured two regular-season MVPs and at least one in the Finals. “This was a historic run. I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever. I don’t think you can put it into context,” said Jokić’s Denver teammate Michael Porter Jr. “He does so many things for our team. I don’t think people understand how good of a basketball player he is.”

Maybe now they will.

More Like This

LeBron James handles the ball against Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks.
The Mavericks Reuniting LeBron James With Kyrie Irving Would Be a Mistake
Jimmy Butler of the Heat shoots over Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets in 2023.
Four Reasons the Nuggets Will Be NBA Champs and Four Reasons It’ll Be the Heat
Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers celebrate his goal.
It’s Sweeps Season in the NBA and NHL Playoffs

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Arrival of Jess Williamson

Keep Reading

Will Anderson running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

The NFL Draft’s Third Pick on the Joys and Sacrifices of “Making It”
Dale Talde on Tastemade’s hit series "All Up In My Grill."

Chef Dale Talde’s 5 Favorite Gifts for Foodies on Father’s Day
The display counter at Thierry Atlan in Soho

A Definitive Guide to the Best Macarons in NYC
Wequassett Resort & Golf Club

Behind Barbour’s Partnership With a Posh Cape Cod Resort
Tom Bateman in "Based on a True Story"

Tom Bateman of “Based on a True Story” on Making a Deal With the Devil
Brightland pizza oil, a pizza from Goldbelly and Solo Stove's backyard pizza oven, some of the best gifts to give the pizza lover in your life

The Best Gifts for the Pizza Lover in Your Life
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $150 Off the Mirror
Why Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Is the Ideal Father’s Day Whiskey

Why Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Is the Ideal Father’s Day Whiskey
Dimly lit room with neon colors/black lights.

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include a Stunning Space Atop the St. Regis

Trending

The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”