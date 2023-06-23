InsideHook
Who Will Win the Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk Cage Match?

The billionaire bout seems like it might actually happen

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in a composite photo.
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are offering to fight each other in a cage.
Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty
Seemingly upset about Meta’s rumored efforts to launch a Twitter competitor called Threads, Elon Musk took to social media earlier this week to poke fun at Mark Zuckerberg. “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment.”

Told by a follower that he should watch his digital mouth around Zuckerberg, Musk responded: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” Ridiculous as it sounds, the billionaire bout seems like it might actually happen

UFC head Dana White, who has brokered some of the biggest fights in history and certainly would have no moral issues with putting two guys who belong in the boardroom into the Octagon, told TMZ that he has spoken with Musk and Zuckerberg and that both men are “dead serious” about facing off in Las Vegas.

“They both want to do it,” he said. “This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it. The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor]. I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There’s no limit on what that thing can make…Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it.”

While Musk has yet to officially confirm his interest in the fight aside from tweeting about it, Meta spokeswoman Elana Widmann told The Washington Post that Zuckerberg’s Instagram post “speaks for itself.”

The question is, would the world’s richest person or the world’s richest millennial emerge from the cage as the winner?

CombatantZuckMusk
BirthplaceWhite Plains, New YorkPretoria, South Africa
Net Worth99.3 billion233.4 billion
Age3951
Children310
Weight154187
Weight ClassSuper welterweightLight heavyweight
Height5’7″6’1″
Fighting styleBrazilian jiu-jitsuThe Walrus

Looking at the Tale of the Tape between, Zuckerberg and Musk, it would appear that the latter would have the edge in physical and bank account size as well as dad strength. However, Zuckerberg is more than a decade younger and has some formal fighting training.

At DraftKings, the odds for the cage match favor Zuckerberg as he has been installed as the favorite at-160 compared to Musk at +140. “Zuckerberg is 12 years younger and has taken part in an intensive challenge in which he ran a mile, completed 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest. He also has been training in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Musk also dabbles in taekwondo, karate, judo & jiu-jitsu,” according to DK Director of Race & Sports Operations Johnny Avello.

Owain Flanders, news editor at VegasSlotsOnline.com, sees it differently and has the odds set at 3-to-2 in favor of Musk against Zuckerberg in a cage match. “Musk’s training for potential space travel and his notorious work ethic make him a formidable opponent,” Flanders told Reuters.

It seems like a coin-flip, but we’ll all win if these two actually get in the ring and inflict physical pain on one another in the name of charity no matter who claims victory in Sin City.

