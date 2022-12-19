InsideHook
Sports | December 19, 2022 11:31 am

Top LIV Golf Exec Exits as Greg Norman Keeps His Job, Keeps Running Mouth

LIV's chief operating officer Atul Khosla is out after one year with the series

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman in Bangkok
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman still has his gig.
Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Though calls for Greg Norman to step aside as the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf have gone unheeded thus far, another top executive from the Saudi-backed series has resigned his post, reportedly after a “heated exchange” following the upstart circuit’s final event of the year in Miami. 

Atul Khosla, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive who was hired to be the chief operating officer of LIV Golf and was expected to lead the upstart series onto stronger financial footing in 2023, resigned after one year as the Saudi-backed league moves toward a 12-team format in which players and LIV would all have equity, The New York Times was first to report.

Norman confirmed the news in a statement to the Times. “At the conclusion of LIV’s successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on,” he said. “We respect A.K. and his personal decision.”

According to The Telegraph, Khosla’s resignation came after an intense argument with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of LIV Golf’s benefactor, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. “It has since been learned that at the concluding LIV event of this year’s eight-tournament series, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that is bankrolling the breakaway league, gathered the executive and in a heated exchanged left the room in no doubt that greater inroads were expected,” The Telegraph reported. Khosla resigned from his position soon afterward and players and agents were told last week.

More Like This

Rory McIlroy speaks to the media at a preview for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Rory McIlroy Says Greg Norman “Needs to Go” as Head of LIV Golf

In the wake of the news about Khosla, Norman continued to speak to media members over the weekend and bragged that he had spoken to Justin Thomas about defecting from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. Norman, conveniently, did not mention when or where the conversation took place

“I mean, we talked to JT. Me and another member of my team, we sat down with him and gave him the full presentation and, if you notice, he’s not said much negative about what we’re doing, presumably because he knows it and understands it,” Norman told Bunkered magazine. “Our door is open for everybody. We’re not the PGA Tour. We’re not like that. We exist for the players, so we will always have an open door, whether that’s for Rory or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas or whoever.”

The 67-year-old can say whatever he wants (and continues to do so), but don’t expect McIlroy, Spieth or Thomas to be waking through LIV’s door as long as Norman is in charge of the series.

More Like This

NBA legend Michael Jordan hits a tee shot in 2014 in Las Vegas. The Times revealed documents that show LIV Golf sought Jordan as a board member.
Report: LIV Golf Sought Michael Jordan, Nike Boss and Others as Board Members
Dustin Johnson on stage at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami.
In Age of NFTs and NIL, LIV Golf Is the Biggest Sports Business Story of Year
Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami.
Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Anti-Pee Paint Is Being Used to Deter Drunken Revelers
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The 62 Best New Hotels That Opened in 2022
5 Brewing Innovations That Are Changing Craft Beer

Keep Reading

Five bottles of rye whiskey, the best of 2022

The Best Rye Whiskeys of 2022
The 31-inch screen in the back seat of the BMW i7 is one of the best bells and whistles we found on case in 2022

The 6 Best Bells and Whistles We Found on Cars This Year
Elaine Stritch and Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock's "Ludachristmas"

No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”
A white Sonos Sub Mini on a purple background. The mini is a new compact subwoofer.

Review: The Sonos Sub Mini Is an Ideal Subwoofer for Small Rooms
a collage of the best winter hats for men on an icy blue background

The Best Winter Hats for Men Are More Than Just a Cold-Weather Necessity
Cecily Strong brought her "Cathy Anne" character to the Weekend Update desk one final time on Saturday.

Cecily Strong Was an All-Time “SNL” Great
Taking a skin boat or "umiak" aboard the H.M.C.S. KARLUK

"Empire of Ice and Stone” Outlines One of the Most Disastrous Expeditions in Polar History
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat

Trending

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
Anti-Pee Paint Is Being Used to Deter Drunken Revelers
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The 62 Best New Hotels That Opened in 2022