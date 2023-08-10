InsideHook
Sports | August 10, 2023 11:53 am

New Book on Phil Mickelson’s Gambling Offers Explanation for LIV Loyalty

Billy Walters alleges Mickelson wagered $1 billion in the last three decades

Phil Mickelson lines up a putt at the LIV Golf Invitational.
Phil Mickelson may have had a good reason to take LIV Golf's money.
Eakin Howard/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

A new book containing alleged details about Phil Mickelson’s sports gambling over the past three decades may offer an explanation as to why the former PGA Tour superstar was willing to defect to LIV Golf and why he has remained so loyal to the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to an excerpt from his forthcoming book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, which was first published Thursday by the Fire Pit Collective, professional gambler Billy Walters and Mickelson teamed up to make massive offshore bets using the latter’s name and the former’s knowledge. Thanks to that relationship, Walters got an inside look at the way Mickelson bet and how much was willing to wager — and lose.

Walters, who has the reputation of being one of the most experienced sports gamblers in America, claims Mickelson was nearly his equal in wagering appetite and alleges the 53-year-old golfer has bet a total of at least $1 billion with losses reaching as much as $100 million.

“Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I’ve ever met,” Walters writes. “Frankly, given Phil’s annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting. And still don’t. He’s a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It’s his money to spend how he wants.”

LIV Defectors Are Raking in Tournament Winnings, Except for Phil Mickelson
LIV Defectors Are Raking in Tournament Winnings, Except for Phil Mickelson

The 52-year-old averaged $144,309 in winnings on the PGA Tour but is bringing in an average of $141,667 through three LIV events

One wager Mickelson allegedly wanted to make that Walters did have a problem with dates back to September 2012. According to Walters, Mickelson called him from Medinah Country Club during the 39th Ryder Cup and asked Walters to place a $400,000 wager for him on the U.S. team (that he was playing on) to win. Walters claims cited Pete Rose and scolded Mickelson for considering such a bet. He also says he doesn’t know if it was placed elsewhere.

Per the excerpt, the Walters-Mickelson partnership fell apart in 2014. Afterward, Walters poked around and spoke with two “very reliable sources” who said “it was nothing for Phil to bet $20,000 a game on long-shot, five-team NBA parlays or wager $100,000 or $200,000 a game on football, basketball, and baseball.”

Walters also offers the following bullet points that sum up Mickelson’s wagering habits between 2010 and 2014:

  • He bet $110,000 to win $100,000 a total of 1,115 times.
  • On 858 occasions, he bet $220,000 to win $200,000. (The sum of those 1,973 gross wagers came to more than $311 million.)
  • In 2011 alone, he made 3,154 bets — an average of nearly nine per day.
  • On one day in 2011 (June 22), he made 43 bets on MLB games, resulting in $143,500 in losses.
  • He made a staggering 7,065 wagers on football, basketball, and baseball.

If the allegations are true, Mickelson lost far more than the $40 million figure that was reported last May. Losses of $100 million or more would certainly be a very good reason for Mickelson to take an estimated $200 million to join LIV Golf and defend the upstart series against all comers.

In his biography of Mickelson, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar, golf writer Alan Shipnuck suggested as much. “Mickelson’s love of gambling is fundamental to understanding his style of play as a golfer,” Shipnuck writes. “It might also explain the Saudi seduction. Based on his comments to me, he clearly enjoyed the idea of sticking it to the PGA Tour, but the real motivation was plainly the funny money being offered by the Saudis.”

Sounds about right.

More Like This

Phil Mickelson tees off on at the 151st Open.
Phil Mickelson Wants a Public Apology From the PGA Tour
Kylian Mbappé of France goes for the ball during a match against Greece.
Could One Player Ever Justify a $1 Billion Salary?
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Could Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Join LIV Golf as Team Owners?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
A Field Guide to the Many Forms of Ethical Non-Monogamy
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Did a Cult Hide in Plain Sight for Several Decades in New York City?

Keep Reading

the seasonal cocktail book in a collage with cocktails and people shopping at the farmers market

A New Cocktail Book Wants You to Drink With the Seasons
Robbie Robertson performing with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall, London, June 1971.

Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
A stall at the Newton Food Centre in Singapore

How to Really Eat Like a Local When Traveling
Jeans on a rack

You Paid Big Bucks for Your Jeans. Here’s How to Make Sure They Last
Alfa Romeo model driving on road during sunset

Review: The 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema Looks The Part
a photo of the Uniqlo Relaxed Fit Cotton Pant on a sky blue background

Stuff We Swear By: These $20 Uniqlo Pants Come in Virtually Every Color
Charity auction TV episodes

Revisiting the Best Charity Auction Episodes of TV Sitcoms
a collage of items from the Backcountry Sale

16 Can’t-Miss Deals From Backcountry’s Massive End-of-Summer Sale
Airplane taking off at sunrise

Buy Domestic Airfare ASAP Before It Increases Again

Trending

The 8 Best Walking Shoes for Men
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The Quest for the Perfect Mai Tai
A Field Guide to the Many Forms of Ethical Non-Monogamy
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs