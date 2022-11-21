InsideHook
Sports | November 21, 2022 11:32 am

Radical Hebrew Israelites Backing Kyrie Irving Get Support From Jaylen Brown

The Black Hebrew Israelites are categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center

Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown spend a moment together before a game.
Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown are not making the NBA look very good.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Winners of nine in a row with the NBA’s best record at 13-3, the Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in pro basketball in the early portion of this season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of budding superstar Jaylen Brown.

Brown, who is often overshadowed by teammate Jayson Tatum, had 27 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night when the Celtics beat the Pelicans 117-109 in New Orleans and is now ranked 14th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 25.3 points per game. Brown’s early season success should be a great story, but unfortunately it has begun to be overshadowed by his somewhat inexplicable support of Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who posted a link to a documentary filled with antisemitic propaganda last month and was then eventually suspended by the Nets after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters, returned on Sunday following an eight-game absence and helped the Nets notch a 127-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Brooklyn.

Prior to Sunday’s game, members of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who are categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and chanted and marched in support of Irving. Brown, in a move that is somewhat akin to what Irving initially did, shared a video showing footage of the hate group demonstrating on behalf of Irving and wrote “energy.” (Per the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic Black Hebrew Israelites “assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and Blacks are the true ‘chosen people’ and are racially superior to other ethnicities.”)

Later, when some social media users pointed out that resharing a video of a hate group demonstrating in support of an on-the-record anti-semite was perhaps not the best look and could fairly easily be interpreted as offering support for Irving’s beliefs, Brown clarified his tweet.

“I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight,” he wrote. “I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support.” However, as evidenced by the above, Brown has thus far declined to delete his tweet promoting the Black Hebrew Israelites and, by extension, Irving and the group’s antisemitic beliefs.

It’d be great to give Brown the benefit of the doubt and chalk it up to a mistake, but that’s fairly difficult to do considering he refused to leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency until it was basically impossible to stay. Brown, who is the vice president of the Players Association and does have somewhat of a responsibility to advocate for Irving, was also critical of his former teammate being suspended from playing for the Nets.

“I’m not sure if [showing contrition] is something that Kyrie is looking to do,” Brown said last week. “I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it. Obviously, it came off as insensitive to a lot of people…But the comment that [Nets owner] Joe Tsai made, which I feel like bothered a lot of people was like, ‘He has more work to do.’ Like, what does that mean? Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. So I’m curious to know what that is, what that means.”

Apparently for Brown that means sharing videos of hate groups supporting a vocal antisemite. It’s too bad.

More Like This

Models wear gear from the new streetwear collaboration between the Washington Wizards and local D.C. artist Chris Pyrate
You’ll Actually Want to Rock Wizards Gear Thanks to This Streetwear Collab
Dream Teamer Charles Barkley on the court game against Puerto Rico in Barcelona in 1992.
Looking Back at Dream Teamer Charles Barkley's International Incident in 1992
Kyrie Irving
Nike Just Suspended Its Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Recommended

Suggested for you

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Keep Reading

Bottles of Turkey & Gravy soda from Jones Soda next to a carafe of gravy and a person cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

The Story Behind Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy, The Soft Drink No One Likes But Everyone Wants to Try
The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
A man running through the forest.

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must
The Backcountry sale items from Danner to Outerknown on a pink and orange background

Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale Has Some of the Best Outdoors Deals
Sommelier Kate Dingwall

An Expert Picks the Perfect Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner
A person wearing Bose headphones, close-up. Bose's Black Friday sale has started early

Save Up to 50% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale
A black and gold image reading Home, Kitchen, Food & Drink Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Best Black Friday Deals on Home Goods and Kitchen Gear
a collage of models wearing Duer clothing on a blue background

The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Blowout Black Friday Sale
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop in 2021

Trending

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year