Sex & Dating

Young People Are Having Less Sex Than Ever

We can't even blame coronavirus for this one

Young People Are Having Less Sex
Sex is canceled.
Tom Merton/Getty Images
By Kayla Kibbe / June 15, 2020 10:04 am

Earlier this year, I made the rather hyperbolic prediction that coronavirus could mean the end of sex. Apparently, however, it turns out we’d already been heading that way for a while.

Recent research found that sexual activity among young Americans has been on the decline since at least the dawn of the new millennium, with researchers from Indiana University and Sweden’s Karolinska Institute finding a significant increase in sexual inactivity between 2000 and 2018. According to the new study, published Friday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, the percentage of sexually inactive 18- to 24 year-old men increased from 18.9-percent between 2000 and 2002 to 30.9-percent between 2016 and 2018 — well before the coronavirus pandemic had a chance to put a damper on our sex lives.

The study found that women were affected as well, though the increase in women’s sexual inactivity was most pronounced among slightly older women in the 25- to 34-year age range.

So if we can’t blame coronavirus, what can we blame? The internet, apparently.

“Put simply, there are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming or binge-watching,” wrote Jean M. Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, in an invited commentary on the research.

Twenge also attributed the decline in sexual activity among young adults specifically to “a broader cultural trend toward delayed development.” As millennials continue to delay other major adulthood milestones like marriage and childbirth, it seems they’re also in less of a rush to have sex. However, delayed family planning doesn’t tell the whole story. According to Twenge, “adolescents and young adults are taking longer to grow to adulthood” in general, which includes establishing economic stability. The study found that en who were unemployed, had part-time employment or lower incomes were even more likely to be sexually inactive, and while that could be attributed to the idea that such men may have more difficulty attracting mates, Twenge raises another excellent point: “It is more difficult to date and engage in sexual activity when not economically independent of one’s parents.”

So while coronavirus (and the New York Health Department’s exhaustive new guidelines for corona-safe sex) probably isn’t helping quench any sexual dry spells, it turns out we’ve actually been in a sexual drought for years.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Daily Brief

News From Around the Web

CNN Hires NFL's Malcolm Jenkins to Comment on Race, Social Justice

 

CNN Hires NFL Super Bowl Winner to Comment on Race, Social Justice
The New Ford Bronco Will Debut on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

 

O.J. Simpson white Ford Bronco police chase
Jeffrey Katzenberg Almost Named Quibi “Omakase”

 

Quibi
Liverpool’s Iconic Penny Lane Could Be Facing a Name Change

 

Penny Lane sign in Liverpool, England
Here's How Airbnb Plans to Combat Discrimination on Its Service

 

Airbnb
Donald Trump's Niece Is Writing a Tell-All

 

President Donald Trump walking outside
Beyoncé Demands Officers Who Shot Breonna Taylor Be Charged

 

Beyoncé
Sports Bettors and Fresh Day Traders Now Wagering on Stocks

 

Portnoy Leading an Army of Day Traders
“Friends” Co-Creator Admits She Was “Part of Systemic Racism”

 

The cast of "Friends."
Morikawa, Schauffele Miss Obscenely Easy Putts to Hand Daniel Berger First PGA Victory

 

Berger earned his third Tour win at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Academy Expected to Postpone Oscars and Extend Eligibility Window

 

oscars party drinks
Jason Whitlock Joining Clay Travis at Outkick

 

Whitlock, 53, left his FS1 talk show "Speak For Yourself" just two weeks ago
Milan's Mayor Won't Take Down Statue of Controversial Writer

 

Indro Montanelli Statue Damaged
SpaceX Starlink Launch Sends Satellites Into Orbit

 

SpaceX Starlink
How Boxing Carefully Returned to Las Vegas

 

Shakur Stevenson v Felix Caraballo
June 14, 2020
John Cleese Gets Controversial "Fawlty Towers" Episode Reinstated

 

John Cleese
Report: Electric Cars Offer $10K in Social Benefits

 

Nissan Leafs
Neil Young Releases New Single From Long-Delayed Album "Homegrown"

 

Neil Young
Judge Orders MLB to Release 2017 Yankees Sign Stealing Findings

 

Yankees MLB Sign Stealing
Austin Rivers Supports NBA Restart as Way to Help BLM Movement

 

Austin River BLM
Lionel Messi's New Look Is Questionable, But He's Still as Good as Ever

 

Messi Mallorca
MLBPA Pulls Out of Negotiations, Demands Schedule From the League

 

MLBPA MLB Clark
Greece Bets Big on Tourism After Quarantine

 

Mykonos
June 13, 2020
During Quarantine, Focused Streaming Services Find an Audience

 

Criterion Channel Logo
Ancient Roman City Mapped With Underground Radar Technology

 

Falerii Novi
Fugitive Art Dealer Inigo Philbrick Arrested in Vanuatu

 

Galerie Patrick Seguin London Hosts Opening Of Jean Royere Exhibition
Premier League Allows "Black Lives Matter" Jersey Display for Season Restart

 

Premier League BLM
MLB Player and Coach Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus

 

MLB Coronavirus Tests
Bill O'Brien Will Kneel With Texans Players During Anthem

 

Bill O'Brien Kneel
Texas Longhorns Athletes Want to Remove School Song Over Its Racist History

 

Texas Longhorns Song
Show More