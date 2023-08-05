Details Emerge on Axiom Space’s Next Space Station Missions

On May 23, 2023, a crewed mission known as Ax-2 left the surface of the Earth and successfully docked with the International Space Station. As its name might suggest, this was the second mission from Axiom Space, a company co-founded by Michael Suffredini, the longtime program manager for the ISS. Axiom Space is an ambitious operation, with plans to build their own space station and — in the shorter term — a partnership with a reality show that offers one contestant an opportunity to travel into space.



All of this begs the question: if Ax-2 was a success, when will we see Ax-3 make its way into orbit? As Space.com’s Josh Dinner reports, the answer is “later this year.”



Specifically, “no earlier than January 2024.” That’s according to a Tweet published earlier this week by NASA’s Space Operations account. The mission will be a joint venture from Axiom Space, NASA and SpaceX — and it’ll be the third time a private mission will make its way to the ISS.



In a subsequent post, NASA explained more about the Axiom Space mission and its logistics. “This timeframe allows for teams to collaborate on the integration of the mission’s scientific research priorities that continue to expand on what we can learn in low Earth orbit to benefit humanity,” the agency wrote.

As Space.com reports, NASA also revealed details for Axiom Space’s fourth crewed mission to the ISS. This one, as per the agency’s announcement, will launch “no earlier than August 2024.”



“These missions are instrumental in expanding commercial space activities and access to space for individuals and nations around the world, as well as developing the knowledge and experience needed to normalize living and working in microgravity,” said Axiom Space CEO Michael Suffredini. And by this time next year, we should have even more of that knowledge on hand for future missions.