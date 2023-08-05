InsideHook
Science | August 5, 2023 6:13 pm

Details Emerge on Axiom Space’s Next Space Station Missions

The private company has an ambitious schedule

Axiom Space launch
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Axiom Space Mission 2 (Ax-2) on May 21, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On May 23, 2023, a crewed mission known as Ax-2 left the surface of the Earth and successfully docked with the International Space Station. As its name might suggest, this was the second mission from Axiom Space, a company co-founded by Michael Suffredini, the longtime program manager for the ISS. Axiom Space is an ambitious operation, with plans to build their own space station and — in the shorter term — a partnership with a reality show that offers one contestant an opportunity to travel into space.

All of this begs the question: if Ax-2 was a success, when will we see Ax-3 make its way into orbit? As Space.com’s Josh Dinner reports, the answer is “later this year.”

Specifically, “no earlier than January 2024.” That’s according to a Tweet published earlier this week by NASA’s Space Operations account. The mission will be a joint venture from Axiom Space, NASA and SpaceX — and it’ll be the third time a private mission will make its way to the ISS.

In a subsequent post, NASA explained more about the Axiom Space mission and its logistics. “This timeframe allows for teams to collaborate on the integration of the mission’s scientific research priorities that continue to expand on what we can learn in low Earth orbit to benefit humanity,” the agency wrote.

Start-Up Axiom Space Wants to Build the World’s First Private Space Station
Start-Up Axiom Space Wants to Build the World’s First Private Space Station

The space company formed by ex-NASA leaders have big plans for low Earth Orbit.

As Space.com reports, NASA also revealed details for Axiom Space’s fourth crewed mission to the ISS. This one, as per the agency’s announcement, will launch “no earlier than August 2024.”

“These missions are instrumental in expanding commercial space activities and access to space for individuals and nations around the world, as well as developing the knowledge and experience needed to normalize living and working in microgravity,” said Axiom Space CEO Michael Suffredini. And by this time next year, we should have even more of that knowledge on hand for future missions.

More Like This

EELS robot
NASA’s New Space Exploration Robot Moves Like a Snake
X-57 Maxwell
NASA Readies Test Flight for Its Electric Plane
AIM satellite
NASA Atmospheric Satellite Ends Run 16 Years After Launch

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
The 11 Best New Watches of July
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August
Why Learning to Control Your Breath Will Change Your Life

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Fancy Olive Oil, Therabody’s Recovery Cube and IPA-Flavored Noodles
Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West, Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
rum and pepsi ad campaign with captain morgan label

Stop Trying to Make Rum and Pepsi Happen
Wylie Dufresne

Wylie Dufresne Explained the Importance of Cookbooks to Creativity
A rugby player getting his neck massaged.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
Quince Hero shopping guide

The Complete Guide to Quince Brand Essentials
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Trending

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
The 11 Best New Watches of July
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August