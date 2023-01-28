Rod Stewart Offers to Pay for Hospital Scans in U.K.

Last week, The Guardian published an article about people engaging in medical tourism — which is to say, going abroad to seek treatment for various conditions due to concerns over delays or costs at home. What made this particular report so shocking was where these medical tourists were beginning their trips: the U.K., which is generally known for having a healthcare system that’s the envy of many comparable nations.



At issue here: lengthy waitlists for many procedures, an issue that had been a problem before the pandemic and grew worse as a result of it. Which is where Rod Stewart enters the picture.



As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, Stewart recently called in to the Sky News show Your Say, which was discussing the current crisis facing the NHS. The Guardian reports that Stewart offered to pay for a number of scans for people needed them. “I would like to pay for 10 or 20 scans, or however much it takes,” he said.



“There are people dying because they cannot get scans,” Stewart added. “I don’t need the publicity. I just want to do some good things and this, I think, it’s a good thing, because if other people follow me, I’d love it.”



Stewart went on to critique the Conservative Party’s handling of the crisis. “I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand out now and give the Labour party a go at it, because this is heartbreaking for the nurses,” he said.

