TodayTix Just Launched a New Rewards Program That Makes Buying Theater Tickets Easier

Whether you were a theater kid in high school or have an affinity towards live performances and fun events, you should be familiar with TodayTix. The event ticketing app makes it easy to snag last-minute seats to fan-favorite shows like Hadestown and Chicago and puts you in the know about fun non-theater related events going on in your city.

On the TodayTix app you’ll be able to search for shows and events in most major cities across the U.S. like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C.. But if you happen to be a jet-setter you’ll be able to look for shows in London and cities around Australia.

It’s free to create an account on the app, and when you login you’ll be met with a clean display of all the shows with available tickets in your area. I’m based in New York City, and there’s some shows I’ve been dying to see, like SIX The Musical, which have prices amenable to me, a 24 year old with little cash to spare.

The checkout process is easy, user-friendly and allows you to skip any ticket booth lines. Once you select which show you want to purchase tickets for you’ll be taken to a calendar to choose which dates you want to see the show and then to a seat-selection page, which allows you to select on a sliding scale how much you want to pay for tickets. It’ll then populate with seats available for the prices you chose.

Plus the seat choices will have a note that tells you how much you’re saving by purchasing them through TodayTix, which is always a nice cherry on top. Paying for your tickets after the fact is pain-free, you can even use trusty Apple Pay if you happen to rock with an iPhone.

What’s more is that the app just launched a new rewards program chock-full of features that make the ticket purchasing process even better. As soon as you set up your TodayTix account, you’ll be able to access your personal rewards page.



Joining the TodayTix Rewards program gets you access to TixCash and as you see more shows, you can unlock features like early access to promotions and presales, star-studded events and surprise seat upgrades.

In essence, the TodayTix Rewards program makes buying tickets in the app even better. So if you are already a fan of TodayTix, we recommend working your way up the TodayTix Rewards tiers and if you are a total newcomer, you should definitely go make an account.