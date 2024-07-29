Culture

Scientists Just Solved a Longstanding “Night Watch” Mystery

It's part of a larger effort to analyze Rembrandt's masterpiece

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 29, 2024 11:00 am
Rembrandt's "The Night Watch"
Rembrandt's "The Night Watch" at the Rijksmuseum.
ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

In 2013, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum reopened to the public after a lengthy renovation. Writing in The New Yorker at the time, noted art critic Peter Schjeldahl cited one particular piece from the collection, Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, as “one of the world’s two best paintings.” Schjeldahl went on to describe some of the qualities that make this painting so compelling. “A militia company of vivid individuals disport in velvety deep space, each evincing some particular delight,” he wrote.

Later in the same article, he pointed to one memorable quality embedded in the painting: “The picture is inexhaustibly alive.” And now, after years of research, scientists have a better understanding of just how Rembrandt achieved those stunning effects.

At ARTnews, George Nelson reports that after five years of analysis, scientists think they’ve determined the way that Rembrandt created a distinctive shade of gold for this painting. As Nelson writes, scientists found evidence of both pararealgar and semi-amorphous pararealgar in the painting — suggesting the use of multiple arsenic sulfide minerals to achieve the desired color.

Nelson also notes that an initiative to learn more about The Night Watch — dubbed Operation Night Watch — has been underway since 2019.

Researchers Found a Sketch Beneath Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch”
Researchers Found a Sketch Beneath Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch”
 The findings are part of a larger project

Better understanding the science of The Night Watch wasn’t the only aspect of this project. As the New York Times reported in 2021, another element involved reconstructing elements of the original painting that had been lost over the years. And while this new finding is unlikely to spark a revival of Rembrandt’s style — arsenic has fallen out of favor among artists for understandable reasons — it’s still a fascinating glimpse into how an enduring work of art was made.

More Like This

Rembrandthuis
Amsterdam Museum Offers Visitors Rembrandt-Themed Tattoos
Rembrandt
Researchers Suggest Rembrandt Could Have Traced His Own Self-Portraits
Dutch master painter Rembrandt van Rijn in his work "Self-Portrait with Beret and Turned-Up Collar"
A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight
The Next Rembrandt
This ‘Rembrandt’ Was Created by Software

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
Four places to visit outside of the big three
Don’t Miss These Incredible Overlooked Destinations in Japan
The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features a split rear window design
Chevy’s Mind-Boggling ZR1 Has a Feature Not Seen on a Corvette Since 1963
Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments
The Best Dive Bars in LA

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Rembrandt's "The Night Watch"

Scientists Just Solved a Longstanding "Night Watch" Mystery

Edward Burke speaks to the media

How One Man Became the Hamptons' Go-To Defense Attorney

Paris police dog

An International Group of Police Dogs Is Helping Patrol the Paris Olympics

Neil Young Archives

A New Neil Young Archival Release Revisits His 1970s and 1980s Work

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours