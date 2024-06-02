Culture

A Landmark Agreement Could Reduce Water Scarcity in the Navajo Nation

The next step is in Congress's hands

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 2, 2024 6:41 pm
Colorado River Basin
Boaters in the Colorado River Basin.
George Rose/Getty Images

Last year, at SCOTUSBlog, Matthew L.M. Fletcher revealed an alarming statistic. Fletcher noted that “[t]hirty percent of Navajo Nation citizens have no running water.” It’s both the most populated indigenous nation within the borders of the United States and the largest, with a size roughly comparable to that of West Virginia. To hear that such a vast region lacks that most basic of amenities is unsettling, to say the least. But it might be about to change.

As Tyrone Beason reported for the Los Angeles Times, the Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute all reached a settlement with the state of Arizona over water rights to the Colorado River Basin. This follows similar agreements made with Utah and New Mexico. The next step, Beason writes, involves getting Congressional approval.

The agreement would also result in federal funding for infrastructure to bring river basin water to the Navajo Nation — something that experts cited in the Times article pointed out would be less polluted than groundwater.

“This settlement prioritizes the need to provide essential water infrastructure to Navajo families and communities and provides the Nation an opportunity for growth and economic prosperity,” Navjo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley said in a statement.

How Does Architecture Address Drought Conditions?
How Does Architecture Address Drought Conditions?
 It’s about making the most of precipitation

For now, the members of the Indigenous nations affected by the settlements will need to wait for the federal government to take further action on the matter. Hopefully this will come sooner rather than later, given the necessity of safe and accessible drinking water for everyone.

More Like This

Bar
International Beer Distribution Faces Effects of Mexican Drought
lawns
Drought in the Colorado Basin Could Shrink the West’s Lawns
A rattlesnake
California’s Drought Is Driving Rattlesnakes and Bears Into Populated Areas
Salmon
Drought Forces Salmon to Take to the Road for Migration

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
Hermit Ken Smith out for a stroll in Scotland.
A Hermit’s Near-Death Bear Story From the Scottish Highlands

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Colorado River Basin

A Landmark Agreement Could Reduce Water Scarcity in the Navajo Nation

Hailstorm aftermath

2024 Could Be a Banner Year for Hailstorms

Gable Steveson

Buffalo Bills Sign Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

Madonna on the "Celebration" tour

Madonna's Los Angeles Concert Prompts Lawsuit

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco