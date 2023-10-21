CIA logo
The CIA's logo on a building.
Getty Images
Culture

Revisiting the Life of the CIA Operative Who Anticipated the Sputnik Launch

Where intelligence history and the space race converge

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 21, 2023 8:45 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

When the Soviet Union took an early lead in the space race with the launch of Sputnik in October 1957, you might wonder how the United States reacted. Visit NASA’s website and you’ll see a relatively straightforward confirmation of that, with text noting that the launch “caught the United States by surprise.” And that’s largely true — but also not entirely accurate. In 2017, the CIA declassified a number of documents related to the U.S. government’s response to Sputnik — and it turns out the CIA had a better sense of what was coming than most.

The Washington Post recently published an excerpt from Liz Mundy’s new book The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA which offers more details about CIA’s Sputnik predictions. The excerpt focuses on Eloise Page, who Mundy describes as “reactionary but visionary, snobby but able to overcome patriarchal provincialism to wield unheard-of influence.”

As Mundy describes it, Page was involved in assembling numerous documents about the Soviet space program; by March 1957, her office had a sense of what was coming, and had estimated a window of when to expect Sputnik’s launch. The satellite’s actual launch date — October 4 — was within this timeframe.

“Simple Sabotage” — The CIA’s Guide for “Rascally Spies”
“Simple Sabotage” — The CIA’s Guide for “Rascally Spies”

America’s WWII advice for citizen saboteurs included telegram tampering and giving bad directions.

Mundy’s book also helps explain just how Page was able to avoid being stifled by the sexism found within the CIA in the mid-20th century. Mundy quotes one CIA case officer who said of Page that “[s]he had the pictures on somebody.” The whole excerpt is well worth reading for its combination of Cold War politics, space age intelligence and tales of intra-agency blackmail. I’d be shocked if a prestige television series isn’t in the works before too long.

More Like This

Finland has just become the first to introduce digital passports
The Dawn of Digital Passports Is Officially Upon Us
Typing on computer
Hopeful Spies: Searching For Espionage Tips on Google Is a Bad Idea
How the CIA Finally Caught One of Russia’s “Most Successful” Spies
How the CIA Finally Caught One of Russia’s “Most Successful” Spies
America’s Most Far-Out Secret Spies: Psychics
America’s Most Far-Out Secret Spies: Psychics

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

CIA logo

Revisiting the Life of the CIA Operative Who Anticipated the Sputnik Launch

Rob Gronkowsk

Rob Gronkowski Is Getting His Own Bowl Game

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher’s Vaccine Skepticism Showed Up on Another “Real Time” Episode

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet Reveals (Some) Power Outputs For the 2024 Blazer EV

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Turkey Soup, Leatherman and Nike Strength

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Stunted Masculinity of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scorsese Characters

A man doing lunges in the sand while shadow-boxing.

Why You Should Bring Your Fall Workouts to the Beach

A few examples of cocktail smoking kits

The 9 Best Cocktail Smokers