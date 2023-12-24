Culture

What Does It Take to Become an A-List Art Forger?

Copying a painting can have its (legal) upside

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 24, 2023 3:03 pm
Painting tools
There's an art to forgery.
Getty Images

It isn’t shocking that countless people find the stories of art forgers compelling. By and large, they provide a fascinating conundrum: someone with the technical skill to create stunning visuals, yet who puts their talents to a very different task than making new works of art. One of my favorite novels, Robertson Davies’s What’s Bred in the Bone, delves deeply into the psyche of such a figure — a man who only finds inspiration when echoing the styles and techniques of a bygone age.

Truth, as the saying goes, is sometimes stranger than fiction. And reading Blanca Schofield’s Air Mail profile of David Henty — a man who literally has a plaque calling him “the world’s number one art forger” — it isn’t hard to see why.

Henty looms large in the world of art forgery; last year, The Guardian discussed his work advising crime novelist Peter James for a fictional trip into the world of forgery. In 2016, The Telegraph published an article discussing Henty’s move from lucrative (though illegal) outright forgery to creating sanctioned copies of works of art.

That’s a worthwhile distinction: as Schofield’s article reveals, some wealthy art collectors will hire someone like Henty to duplicate works from their collection so that they can display something that is, to all appearances, the genuine article while keeping the actual painting safe in storage. You may recall the moment in 2006 when Steve Wynn accidentally tore a hole in a Picasso; it’s not hard to see why other affluent art collectors might take steps to avoid something similar.

World’s Top Art Forgery Detective Explains How to Spot a Fake
World’s Top Art Forgery Detective Explains How to Spot a Fake
 Thanks to its fraud-busting expert, Sotheby’s offers a five-year guarantee for its auction sales.

From what Henty told Air Mail, his skills seem to have solidified at an early age. “I always thought everyone could paint. I never thought it’s anything special,” he recalled. “I could just knock out a Picasso.” It’s a lucrative skill to have, that’s for sure — as long as you’re not using it to break the law and rewrite art history along the way.

More Like This

Vinland map
Yale’s Controversial Vinland Map Conclusively Revealed as a Forgery
Paintbrushes
Art Forger Sells Over $1 Million in Paintings, Pleads Guilty
Three Con Artists Who Accidentally Made the World a Better Place
Three Con Artists Who Accidentally Made the World a Better Place
Museum of the Bible
Report: Museum of the Bible’s Dead Sea Scroll Fragments Are Fake

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man on a laptop
New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok
"Succession" cast
A Succession of "Succession" Props Is Heading to Auction
Francisco Alvarez
Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season
Shiraz grapes
Inside One Winemaker's Ambitious International Project
Microsoft logo
What Does Microsoft Have Planned for a Midwestern Pumpkin Farm?
Pill
The Latest Scientific Way to Control Appetites Involves a Vibrating Pill

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Man on a laptop

New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok

Painting tools

What Does It Take to Become an A-List Art Forger?

"Succession" cast

A Succession of "Succession" Props Is Heading to Auction

Francisco Alvarez

Mets Top List of MLB Teams Paying Luxury Tax for 2023 Season

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Best Albums 2023

Our Favorite Albums of 2023

a collage of dopp kits on a tile background

It’s Time to Give the Dopp Kit Its Due

A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado

People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey

Best TV Shows of 2023

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2023