Leisure > Autos

Wales Figured Out a Very Easy Way to Make Driving Safer

States and cities in the U.S. are exploring something similar

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 9, 2024 10:15 pm
Driving in Cardiff
Slower driving often means safer driving.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It’s been 40 years since Sammy Hagar released the single “I Can’t Drive 55,” which chronicled his principled objections to the 55 mph speed limit. To the best of our knowledge, Hagar has not yet written an ode to driving through Wales, but recent events might prompt him to change that — and prompt him figure out what type of vehicular activity rhymes with “20.”

Late last year, Wales implemented a 20 mph speed limit by default on what are known as “restricted roads,” which can generally be found in residential areas. Now, some data has emerged about the results of that policy — and, shockingly enough, it appears to have made those roads safer. As Sarah Butler reported at The Guardian, the U.K.-based insurance company Esure saw a drop in claims once the lower speed limit went into effect.

“During a time when we usually see [vehicle damage] claims rise, they dropped and have continued to do so in the first quarter of 2024,” Esure’s head of motor vehicle underwriting, Rob Clark, told The Guardian. “The restriction is clearly having an impact.”

Wales isn’t the only area that’s explored the idea of lowering residential speed limits. Earlier this year, Vox’s Marin Cogin wrote about the growing international movement towards a 20 mph speed limit. Among the locations cited in Cogin’s article were New York, Oakland and Washington, D.C.

The Mass Delusion of Driving
The Mass Delusion of Driving
 Behind the wheel, we’re overconfident, inattentive and over-reliant on tech. According to those who study driver behavior, instead of solving these problems, we’re making them worse.

That isn’t to say that these measures are universally beloved. The Guardian pointed out that in Wales, Conservatives have campaigned on rolling back some of the speed limit changes. Vox’s reporting on the movement for slower speed limits found New York’s implementation of a similar law took nearly a decade. It’s worth noting, though, that some lawmakers have retained the ability to lower speed limits even further; New York’s implementation of the law could lead to speed limits dropping to 10 mph on some streets.

More Like This

Waymo car in motion
It Turns Out Traffic Cones Can Stop Some Self-Driving Cars
Bentayga EWB
Can Driving Contribute to Your Overall Wellness? Bentley Thinks So.
Apple logo
Apple Self-Driving Industrial Espionage Case Ends in Sentencing
Automotive writer Basem Wasef behind the wheel of a classic Ferrari at the brand's Corso Pilota Classiche driving school
A Day at Corso Pilota Classiche, Ferrari’s Classic Driving School

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
Three of the best watches of May 2023, including timepieces from Hamilton, Rado and Naoya Hida
The Best Watches of May 2024
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Driving in Cardiff

Wales Figured Out a Very Easy Way to Make Driving Safer

Bison

A Reminder: Tourists Should Give Bison Some Space

Paris street

Paris's Upscale Hotels Are Getting Flexible for Olympic Guests

Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas

The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco