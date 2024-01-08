Leisure > Autos

People Are Spending More on New Cars Than Ever Before

A number of expenses are trending upwards

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 8, 2024 3:34 pm
Car in parking lot
Paying for cars is getting pricier.
Gerrie van der Walt/Unsplash

If you made a down payment on a car recently, you might have noticed that you’re spending a little more on it than you’d expected. The same thing might be true when it comes to the monthly payments on your vehicle’s loans. As it turns out, it’s not something in the air or an unexpected feeling; instead, both down payments and loan payments did, on average, increase in the last quarter of 2023.

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from an Edmunds analysis of what people were spending on cars in the fourth quarter of 2023. Edmunds found that the average monthly loan payment rose to $739 and the average down payment was up to $7,074. Comparable figures related to used vehicles were also up in the fourth quarter of last year.

Those weren’t the only indicators that people are spending more on new vehicles. Another statistic on the rise in Q4 was the percentage of vehicle buyers spending over $1,000 per month on their car or truck — a figure that rose to 17.9%, as compared to 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. This could mean more people are opting for higher-end vehicles — or it could be a sign that the market as a whole is trending towards more expensive vehicles.

The End of Affordability: There’s Only One New Car Under $20,000
The End of Affordability: There’s Only One New Car Under $20,000
 Good news if you’re looking for a Mitsubishi Mirage

There are signs of greater complexity afoot here; Edmunds’ report also notes that a growing number of car buyers in Q4 used 0% APR financing relative to the previous quarter. The company’s head of insights, Jessica Caldwell, addressed what this could mean for buyers in the new year.

“Incentives are slowly coming back as inventory improves,” Caldwell said. “Most consumers are looking for low APRs with longer loan terms, so the growth in those loans is helpful to lure consumers who have been sitting out due to adverse financing and pricing conditions.” For a year with some hard-to-parse sales narratives, this data offers a lot to think about as 2024 begins — whether or not you yourself are in the market for a new car.

More Like This

A car dealership lot with cars, trucks and SUVs. Modern vehicles are expensive, so we're discussing the best affordable options.
Modern Cars Cost Too Much. Here Are 5 That Don’t.
Nissan Versa
Nissan Rumored to Be Phasing Out Two of Its More Affordable Cars
Manual transmission
Car Sales Data Suggests Manual Transmissions Are Making a (Slight) Comeback
Carvana car vending machines in space on another planet with vehicles floating in the air
Death of a Car Salesman: How Soon Will We All Be Buying Our Cars Online?

Leisure > Autos
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

a black bag on a blue background
What to Keep in Your Gym Bag, Because This Is the Year Your Resolution Will Stick
James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano, smokes a cigar.
Here’s How HBO Is Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of “The Sopranos”
Various U.S. coins in the air on a dark background. New research suggests flipping a coin comes with a slightly favorable bias to one side.
Turns Out Coin Flips Aren’t 50-50 Propositions
A runner on a wintry trail.
The Surprising Health Benefits of Running in Cold Weather
a finex griddle on a cast iron background
FINEX Releases a Stovetop Griddle in a Manageable Size
"Airplane Mode"
What Can the History of Travel Tell Us About Its Future?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

Car in parking lot

People Are Spending More on New Cars Than Ever Before

The world's fastest sedan: the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima, which we drove and reviewed in Italy

What It’s Like Driving the World’s Fastest Sedan

A red 2024 Buick Envista ST SUV sitting on the beach. It's one of our favorite affordable crossovers on the market.

Review: An Affordable, Under-the-Radar SUV That Overdelivers

Tesla logo

Report: Tesla's Latest Autopilot Update Doesn't Fix Much

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

A collage of the best new luxury hotels opening in 2024

The 27 Best Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024

Orma distillery, the highest whisky distillery in the world, seen with its stills on top of Corvatsch Mountain in Switzerland

Welcome to Orma, the World’s Highest Whisky Distillery

A digital image of a golf flag tee.

The Foreign Golf Simulator That’s Going to Take Over America

"Airplane Mode"

What Can the History of Travel Tell Us About Its Future?