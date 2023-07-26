InsideHook
Watches | July 26, 2023 7:44 am

Getting to Know Omega’s Seamaster Summer Blue Collection

The capsule pays tribute to the brand's history in ocean exploration

Up-close shot of a watch face that's blue with silver outlines of continents against a darker blue sphere, resembling Earth.
Get ready for OMEGA's Seamaster Summer Blue Collection.
OMEGA
By Kevin Breen

Omega is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its iconic Seamaster collection with a new and captivating release, the Seamaster Summer Blue Collection. This extraordinary capsule pays homage to the brand’s rich history in ocean exploration and design, offering a range of timepieces inspired by the boundless sea and design of the past.

It’s made up of seven iconic model that cater to diverse preferences from elegant dress watches to serious dive tech timepieces. Each of these pieces honors designs of the past while incorporating the most cutting-edge developments in precision watchmaking and marine technology.  What unites them all is Omega’s exquisite blue dial, reminiscent of the diverse and ever-changing colors of the open sea.

Silver/light blue/gray watch
Aqua Terra
OMEGA

Aqua Terra

The Seamaster Aqua Terra, introduced in 2002, has received a refreshing update in the Summer Blue Collection. With symmetrical cases and crowns in stainless steel, this model is available in two sizes, 38mm and 41mm. The sailboat indeces and teak-pattern dial evoke a luxurious yacht deck, while Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer movements ensure precision and reliability.

Up-close shot of a watch face that's blue with silver outlines of continents against a darker blue sphere, resembling Earth.
Aqua Terra Worldtimer
OMEGA

Aqua Terra Worldtimer

A true adventurer’s timepiece, the Aqua Terra Worldtimer showcases a mesmerizing Earth view from above. The 43mm stainless steel watch presents a circle of global destinations, making it the ultimate call to exploration. The striking blue dial is encircled by a blue ceramic bezel, and it’s water-resistant up to 150 meters.

Up-close shot of watch face that's silver and blue.
Seamaster 300
OMEGA

Seamaster 300

Originally launched in 1957, the Seamaster 300 boasts exceptional water resistance and easy readability. In the Summer Blue Collection, the 41 mm Seamaster 300 flaunts a varnished dial, reflecting its deeper water resistance level. This watch is powered by OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8912.

TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite from the Yachting World
TAG Heuer’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Vintage Favorite from the Yachting World

The new Carrera Skipper picks up the story of a chronograph designed to celebrate an America’s Cup victory

Up-close shot of watch face with multiple shades of blue and design features resembling ocean waves.
Diver 300M
OMEGA

Diver 300M

A beloved classic, the Diver 300M, released in 1993, is a stylish companion for deep-sea adventurers. The 42 mm stainless steel model features a wave-pattern ceramic dial with a gradient finish, matched by a blue ceramic bezel. Its skeleton hands and raised indexes are filled with a unique light blue Super-LumiNova.

Close-up of watch face with multi-colored blue details
Planet Ocean 600M
OMEGA

Planet Ocean 600M

Drawing inspiration from the Seamaster 300, the Planet Ocean made its debut in 2005. This 39.5 mm stainless steel watch showcases a blue ceramic dial with a light blue diving scale, complemented by blued hands.

Blue-colored watch on blue background
Ploprof
OMEGA

Ploprof

Designed to withstand crushing pressures, the Seamaster Professional 600, nicknamed “Ploprof,” has a rich history in deep-sea exploration. The 2023 Ploprof model features Omega’s “O-MEGASTEEL,” a sun-brushed Summer Blue dial, and a transparent sapphire crystal bezel. Its iconic monobloc case includes a screwed-in crown and a security pusher.

Close-up of silver and blue watch designed like the ocean
Ultra Deep
OMEGA

Ultra Deep

Marking a historic dive to the Mariana Trench, the Ultra Deep watches are water-resistant up to an astounding 6,000 meters. The 45.5mm model in robust steel has an extraordinary dial that pays homage to the Challenger Deep. This watch features lacquered finish and a UV light-revealing surprise that honors its record-breaking dive.

Commemorative Caseback

Every watch in the collection boasts a striking commemorative caseback, showcasing the Seamaster logo with a trident-bearing Poseidon and two seahorses — Omega’s original design from 1956 and the brand’s current symbol.

An Ocean-Inspired Pop-Up Boutique Experience

To commemorate the Seamaster Summer Blue Collection, Omega has opened exclusive pop-up boutiques in four coastal destinations: Mykonos, Forte dei Marmi, Saint-Tropez and San Diego. The boutiques exude the essence of the ocean, featuring hammered steel walls resembling water ripples and a Poseidon statue celebrating the 75-year milestone. Inside, visitors can explore vintage Seamaster timepieces and discover the eight new Summer Blue models.

More Like This

Three Bremont watches
Bremont Is Bringing Industrialized Watchmaking Back to England
Black and silver watch; black, white and gray watch; and gray and brown watch.
9 Small Watches That Will Make a Big Impression
three watches
21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar

Most Popular

A field of Agave tequilana, commonly called blue agave (agave azul) or tequila agave, is an agave plant that is an important economic product of Jalisco, Mexico. In the background is the famous Tequila Volcano or Volcán de Tequila What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
oppenheimer martini Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
bottles of tequila under or around $30 The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
A trippy design of wavy white lines against a black background. How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
Tony Bennett in his 30s on the left and in his 90s on the right. The legendary crooner recently retired from performing and released his last album, Love for Sale, with Lady Gaga. Remembering Tony Bennett, Who Was as Good at 95 as He Was at 35

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
How to Overhaul Your Health With Hypnosis
Remembering Tony Bennett, Who Was as Good at 95 as He Was at 35

Keep Reading

ej and emeril lagasse in front of their new orleans restaurant

EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
Activities on the sunset. bottle of wine serving wine on two cups on the beach. Red wine is becoming more popular as a summer drink.

Chilled Red Wine Is the Drink of Summer
A young black bear trying to climb a pine tree in Bella Coola

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Epicenter of the Great Bear Rainforest
Up-close shot of a watch face that's blue with silver outlines of continents against a darker blue sphere, resembling Earth.

Getting to Know Omega’s Seamaster Summer Blue Collection
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV speeds across a roadway

Review: The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dares You To Look Away
Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Three bottles of The Macallan on a table outside at Wildflower Farms in Hudson Valley. The Scotch brand is now offering luxury relaxation trips upstate.

Why The Macallan Is Flying Whisky Fans to a Hudson Valley Retreat
oppenheimer martini

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
A man standing in the threshold of a restaurant.

What Does It Mean to Have a Good “Stand Hours” Rate?

Trending

The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
A New Book Chronicles Life in an F-35 Cockpit During Wartime
What It’s Like to Spend a Weekend at Tokyo’s Best Hotel
The 11 Best Bars in Chicago, According to Bartenders
Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More