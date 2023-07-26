Getting to Know Omega’s Seamaster Summer Blue Collection

Omega is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its iconic Seamaster collection with a new and captivating release, the Seamaster Summer Blue Collection. This extraordinary capsule pays homage to the brand’s rich history in ocean exploration and design, offering a range of timepieces inspired by the boundless sea and design of the past.

It’s made up of seven iconic model that cater to diverse preferences from elegant dress watches to serious dive tech timepieces. Each of these pieces honors designs of the past while incorporating the most cutting-edge developments in precision watchmaking and marine technology. What unites them all is Omega’s exquisite blue dial, reminiscent of the diverse and ever-changing colors of the open sea.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra, introduced in 2002, has received a refreshing update in the Summer Blue Collection. With symmetrical cases and crowns in stainless steel, this model is available in two sizes, 38mm and 41mm. The sailboat indeces and teak-pattern dial evoke a luxurious yacht deck, while Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer movements ensure precision and reliability.

A true adventurer’s timepiece, the Aqua Terra Worldtimer showcases a mesmerizing Earth view from above. The 43mm stainless steel watch presents a circle of global destinations, making it the ultimate call to exploration. The striking blue dial is encircled by a blue ceramic bezel, and it’s water-resistant up to 150 meters.

Originally launched in 1957, the Seamaster 300 boasts exceptional water resistance and easy readability. In the Summer Blue Collection, the 41 mm Seamaster 300 flaunts a varnished dial, reflecting its deeper water resistance level. This watch is powered by OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8912.

A beloved classic, the Diver 300M, released in 1993, is a stylish companion for deep-sea adventurers. The 42 mm stainless steel model features a wave-pattern ceramic dial with a gradient finish, matched by a blue ceramic bezel. Its skeleton hands and raised indexes are filled with a unique light blue Super-LumiNova.

Drawing inspiration from the Seamaster 300, the Planet Ocean made its debut in 2005. This 39.5 mm stainless steel watch showcases a blue ceramic dial with a light blue diving scale, complemented by blued hands.

Designed to withstand crushing pressures, the Seamaster Professional 600, nicknamed “Ploprof,” has a rich history in deep-sea exploration. The 2023 Ploprof model features Omega’s “O-MEGASTEEL,” a sun-brushed Summer Blue dial, and a transparent sapphire crystal bezel. Its iconic monobloc case includes a screwed-in crown and a security pusher.

Marking a historic dive to the Mariana Trench, the Ultra Deep watches are water-resistant up to an astounding 6,000 meters. The 45.5mm model in robust steel has an extraordinary dial that pays homage to the Challenger Deep. This watch features lacquered finish and a UV light-revealing surprise that honors its record-breaking dive.

Commemorative Caseback

Every watch in the collection boasts a striking commemorative caseback, showcasing the Seamaster logo with a trident-bearing Poseidon and two seahorses — Omega’s original design from 1956 and the brand’s current symbol.

An Ocean-Inspired Pop-Up Boutique Experience

To commemorate the Seamaster Summer Blue Collection, Omega has opened exclusive pop-up boutiques in four coastal destinations: Mykonos, Forte dei Marmi, Saint-Tropez and San Diego. The boutiques exude the essence of the ocean, featuring hammered steel walls resembling water ripples and a Poseidon statue celebrating the 75-year milestone. Inside, visitors can explore vintage Seamaster timepieces and discover the eight new Summer Blue models.