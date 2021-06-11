InsideHook
Vehicles | June 11, 2021 2:14 pm

The Model S Plaid Just Shows We’re Still Waiting for a True Tesla Competitor

Underwhelmed by the new high-performance Tesla? Don’t be.

A red Tesla Model S Plaid driving down the road
On Thursday night, Elon Musk delivered the Tesla Model S Plaid to 25 customers.
Tesla
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

First he named Tesla’s electric vehicle lineup S-3-X-Y, then he priced one of them at the tongue-in-cheek $69,420, and now CEO Elon Musk has released a high-performance version of the Model S named after a scene in Spaceballs.

On Thursday night, Musk officially unveiled the Model S Plaid, which will start around $130,000, pack 1,020 horsepower, hit a top speed of 200 mph and go 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. In explaining his reasoning for releasing a car this ludicrous, Musk said, “There is something that’s quite important to the future of sustainable energy, which is that we’ve got to show that an electric car is the best car, hands down.”

The response to the Plaid, however, has been lukewarm. Jalopnik pointed out that the 200 mph top speed is only achievable with wheels that aren’t available yet. Engineering Explained showed us that the 0-to-60 time is actually more than two seconds, since it requires a roll. And The Washington Post noted that the unveiling was overshadowed by the silence on Tesla’s upcoming projects like the Cybertruck pickup, Roadster sports car and Semi long-haul truck, as well as new battery cells. It turns out Elon’s antics aren’t enough to satisfy people anymore.

While we’ve doled out our fair share of criticism of Musk and Tesla, when we get down to it, what everyone is overlooking in the release of the Model S Plaid is that — nine years after the original Model S was released — we still don’t have a true competitor for Tesla in the electric car space. 

What do people want when they’re looking for electric cars? As a number of surveys have shown, including one from J.D. Power released earlier this year, “When deciding which electric vehicle to buy, the most-often-cited factor in the purchase decision is battery and driving range.” And despite the promise of so-called “Tesla killer” startups and new competition from automotive giants, Tesla still blows the competition out of the water when it comes to range.

On the new Model S Plaid, the estimated range is 390 miles. That’s more than 100 miles better than the longest-range Porsche Taycan (and 50+ miles better than even the most generous Taycan tests). It’s also more than 150 miles better than the new Audi E-tron GT. The only comparable electric cars that do better than Tesla, according to CNET’s Roadshow, are from Lucid Motors, a startup that has been cited as a Tesla competitor in many Plaid release stories. The problem with that comparison? Lucid has delayed production, taking a page out of the Tesla playbook. You can’t call someone a competitor until they actually have cars for sale.

Meanwhile, Tesla reportedly delivered the first 25 Model S Plaid cars to customers at the event last night and is hoping to ramp up to hundreds per week soon and 1,000 per week next quarter. 

The automaker may be notorious for overpromising and under-delivering, but the fact remains that Tesla under-delivering is still better than the competition. 

More Like This

Most Popular

Cast-iron pans from Butter Pat stacked on top of each other The Inconceivable Case of the $100,000 Cast-Iron Pan
A red 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8-Liter Drophead Coupe with a smashed front end Why an Ancient, Rusted, Tree-Indented Jaguar Just Sold for $127,552
rumpled bed sheets Half of Coupled Americans Are Having the Worst Sex of Their Lives With Their Current Partner
The Driver Who Miraculously Evaded an Armed Robbery Attempt Tells All The Driver Who Miraculously Evaded an Armed Robbery Attempt Tells All
Grilling cheese sliders It's Time to Embrace the German Art of Putting Cheese on Your Grill

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Inconceivable Case of the $100,000 Cast-Iron Pan
Why an Ancient, Rusted, Tree-Indented Jaguar Just Sold for $127,552
Half of Coupled Americans Are Having the Worst Sex of Their Lives With Their Current Partner
The Driver Who Miraculously Evaded an Armed Robbery Attempt Tells All
It's Time to Embrace the German Art of Putting Cheese on Your Grill
Review: Checking in on the French Quarter’s First New Hotel in 50 Years

Keep Reading

Products of the Week: Sea Creature Watches, Sport Polos and Colorful Tevas

Products of the Week: Sea Creature Watches, Sport Polos and Colorful Tevas
Review: Hotel Drover Is an Authentic Ode to Fort Worth’s Cowboy Spirit

Review: Hotel Drover Is an Authentic Ode to Fort Worth’s Cowboy Spirit
A red Tesla Model S Plaid driving down the road

The Model S Plaid Just Shows We’re Still Waiting for a True Tesla Competitor
Alexandria Just Might Be the Craft Beer Destination of Your Dreams

Alexandria Just Might Be the Craft Beer Destination of Your Dreams
“I’ve Never Seen It So Frenetic”: One Chicago Luxury Realtor Predicts the Future of a Bullish Market

“I’ve Never Seen It So Frenetic”: A Chicago Luxury Realtor Predicts It All
in the heights key art

“In the Heights” Is a Blueprint for Saving the Musical. Will Anyone Take Heed?
Vinyl record on turntable

Another Funk and Soul Revival Is Upon Us — And This Time It’s on Vinyl
When in doubt, get dad a wallet.

Select Gifts Are an Extra 15% Off at Coach Outlet
Skip the chino shorts and go the corduroy route.

These Retro Corduroy Shorts Are 25% Off

Trending

Review: Checking in on the French Quarter’s First New Hotel in 50 Years
According to Advanced Metrics, Aaron Rodgers Has Mastered Nearly Every Type of NFL Throw
Six Outdoor Getaways Near DC That Feel an Entire World Away
The Father's Day Gift Guide