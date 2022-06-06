InsideHook
Travel | June 6, 2022 6:15 am

A Harrowing Climbing Documentary Is the Inspiration for a New Luxury Travel Experience

A trip to Denali with Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson, the alpinists behind the new movie "The Sanctity of Space," is now on the roster at Pelorus

A still from the new climbing documentary "The Sanctity of Space," from Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson
A still from "The Sanctity of Space," the climbing documentary that's inspired a new travel experience.
Courtesy of The Sanctity of Space
By Trevor Morrow

The scenes we see on the silver screen have long served as inspiration for where we choose to travel. Movies like Sideways put California’s Santa Ynez Valley wine country on the map; Lost in Translation made us want to see Tokyo; and Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach took unknown Ko Phi Phi Le island and made it so popular that the Thai government had to close it for three years to allow its collapsing environment time to recover. But for travel inspiration that goes beyond staying in the same hotel or walking on the same stretch of sand as a famous actor, why not try documentaries?  

From any David Attenborough-narrated film that makes you want to see and save our planet’s wildest places, to a music doc like Sigur Rós’s Heima that’s sure to prompt a trip to the far-flung corners of Iceland, to an adventure film like 180° South that’ll leave you eager to explore untrodden paths in Patagonia, documentaries can create a desire to not just visit a place and snap a selfie, but to live and be a part of the actual adventures seen on screen. But recreating this magic? That’s the hard part.

Enter world-renowned alpinists Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson, their new white-knuckle climbing documentary The Sanctity of Space, and the mad scientists of next-level luxury adventure travel at Pelorus. Inspired by the film, in which Ozturk and Wilkinson take on the first lateral ascent of Denali’s Moose’s Tooth massif, travelers can now spend five days traveling with the pro climbers, watch the film alongside them in the shadow of Denali, then join the duo on a glacial expedition through the part of Moose’s Tooth that won’t kill you. 

To put this into perspective, it’d be like watching Free Solo then going climbing in Yosemite with Alex Honnold, or like watching 14 Peaks then getting to trek with Nimsdai Purja in Nepal. For those who want a taste of the mountaineering lifestyle, it’s an unparalleled opportunity. However, breaking new ground comes at a price — $130,000, to be exact. But really, can you put a price tag on the chance to experience Denali with athletes of this caliber? (Well, Pelorus did, but that was a rhetorical question.)

If you’ve yet to hear of their escapades, Ozturk is one of the planet’s preeminent climbers and most prolific mountain film directors and cinematographers; Wilkinson is a renowned alpinist known for his lightweight, low-impact style and exploratory first ascents (including the first ascent of India’s Saser Kangri II, the second-highest unclimbed mountain in the world at the time). They’ve made their names not only by defying death, but also in capturing and telling stories. On Ozturk’s end, he’s perhaps best known as the cinematographer and one of the stars of Meru, the Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary from Academy Award-winning director and climber Jimmy Chin, the cinematographer and co-director of Sherpa, and a recipient of National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. As for Wilkinson, he’s a journalist whose work has appeared in National Geographic and The New York Times, in addition to serving as co-director and co-writer of The Sanctity of Space

The journey for this new documentary, now available in the U.S. on Apple TV, began when Ozturk saw a decades-old aerial photo of the Moose’s Tooth (a foreboding stretch of jagged peaks) taken by legendary photographer, mountaineer and cartographer Bradford Washburn. From there, the climbers began the filming process which would ultimately span five years, include two attempts at pioneering the route, and result in Ozturk suffering a near-fatal brain injury. Along the way, the movie weaves in unbelievable footage from the climb with the fascinating story of Washburn, whose maps of Denali and the greater Alaska Range have served as guides to finding the region’s last remaining first ascents and lifesaving resources for climbers who risk it all to experience this terrain up close.

More Like This

The chain of inspiration continued from Washburn to Ozturk and Wilkinson on to Pelorus and its two ex-British Army captain founders to create something amateur mountain-climbing travelers could experience first-hand. 

“The exclusive, five-day experience extends to a screening of The Sanctity of Space alongside the directors, a photography masterclass with Ozturk, guided glacier exploration with Ozturk and Wilkinson, and backcountry skiing and rappelling into jaw-dropping ice caverns,” Jimmy Carroll, cofounder of Pelorus, tells InsideHook. It is, as he says, “a never-before-seen opportunity to discover Denali National Park alongside the experts.” The trip also includes helicopter transfers, all the top-notch gear you’ll need, plus the camera equipment and drones required to leave with the most impressive vacation photos and videos you’ve ever posted to Instagram (think dramatic snaps of the 20,310-foot Denali and the Northern Lights). 

Two photos of Sheldon Chalet in Alaska, one from far away and one close up with a man playing the guitar
Sheldon Chalet is about as remote as it gets.
Courtesy of Pelorus

The basecamp for this adventure, and a chunk of the trip’s $130K price tag, will go towards a private buyout of Sheldon Chalet. Deep in Denali National Park, 55 air miles from the closest town and accessible only by helicopter, the luxury lodge is perched atop a rocky pinnacle, surrounded by a glacier, in the middle of the Don Sheldon Amphitheater. It’s a location that your new travel buddy Wilkinson describes as “a one-of-a-kind place that deserves to be considered with the Grand Canyon and Mount Everest as one of the great natural wonders of the world.” 

But Sheldon Chalet isn’t just a convenient and comfortable setting from which to launch this adventure, it’s closely tied to the history of the film’s inspiration, Brad Washburn. Don Sheldon, skilled pilot and pioneer of what would one day become Sheldon Chalet, flew Washburn thousands of miles over eight years around Denali and the surrounding Alaskan backcountry, aiding in his aerial photography and cartography endeavors.

All told, $130,000 might not seem so steep after all. 

More Like This

Most Popular

Pitmaster Daniel Castillo’s owns the first restaurant in California with a legal offset barrel smoker. California's Offset Smoking King Just Helped Create BBQ's Ultimate Accessory
Five bottles of whiskey released near or around June 2022 The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
Spread from Chico’s Rancho Llano Seco The Cool Kids Aren’t Grilling Beef Anymore — Here’s What They’re Making Instead
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson prepare to play at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019 Rory McIlroy Reacts to Dustin Johnson LIV Defection as Repercussions Begin
Shop the best father's day gifts of 2022 with inclusions from brands like Todd Snyder, Nintendo, The James Brand, Patagonia, Yeti, Ben Bridge and more 34 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2022

Recommended

Suggested for you

California's Offset Smoking King Just Helped Create BBQ's Ultimate Accessory
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
The Cool Kids Aren’t Grilling Beef Anymore — Here’s What They’re Making Instead
Rory McIlroy Reacts to Dustin Johnson LIV Defection as Repercussions Begin
34 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2022
The Best US Men’s Soccer Player We’ve Ever Seen Is Sick of American Disinterest

Keep Reading

Elliott (Henry Thomas) and E.T. in a scene from the movie E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial. E.T. is one of 10 films that made 1982 the best movie summer ever.

The Best Movie Summer Ever Was 1982
Shop the best father's day gifts of 2022 with inclusions from brands like Todd Snyder, Nintendo, The James Brand, Patagonia, Yeti, Ben Bridge and more

34 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2022
The T-ravs at the Italian restaurant Lazia in Kansas City

The Secret History of the St. Louis Treat Toasted Ravioli, Plus How to Make Them
a collage of apparel and footwear from Mr. Porter's Summer Sale on a blue background

Mr Porter’s Summer Sale Is Not to Be Missed
A close-up of the MOFT Invisible Laptop Stand on a computer

This Invisible Laptop Stand Is a Sneaky Good Productivity Hack
A black version of the Sonos Roam portable speaker, now at its lowest price ever

Your Ideal Summer Speaker Is the Sonos Roam, Now at Its Lowest Price
Photo shows a bottle of Pure for Men's Stay Ready Fiber supplements on a bathroom countertop

I Tried Pure for Men’s Stay Ready Fiber Supplements
A still from the new climbing documentary "The Sanctity of Space," from Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson

A Harrowing Climbing Doc Is the Inspiration for a New Luxury Travel Experience
Mike McCartney, brother of Paul McCartney, on ferry on the Mersey shooting pictures with Rollei camera Paul bought him in 1962.

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

Trending

The Best US Men’s Soccer Player We’ve Ever Seen Is Sick of American Disinterest
16 Tips for How to Be a Better Passenger, According to a Veteran Flight Attendant
What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
Have You Tried DC’s Next Big Fried Chicken Spot?