9 Top Picks for a Foodie’s Trip to Vegas

In the past, travelers came to Las Vegas to party and gamble and not much else, refueling at an overpriced steakhouse or with subpar room service. But while those activities might remain the city’s twin raisons d’être, nature abhors a vacuum — and money has poured into Vegas in recent years, bolstering the upper end of what has long been a buzzy, diverse food scene. Now, we’d argue that Vegas ranks as one of the best restaurant cities in the country. For evidence, see our favorite spots, below — must-hits whenever we come to town for the weekend.

Toca Madera AVABLU

Between The Aria and The Shops at Crystal

Already a nightlife staple for West Hollywood locals and Vanderpump Rules fans, this contemporary steakhouse with Mexican grace notes is strategically tucked between some of the best shops in Vegas and one of its chicest hotels. Flaming drinks, fire dancers and all manner of wagyu options — not to mention Mexican staples and an extensive raw bar — put this brand-new restaurant at the top of the list.

Interior of Delilah Delilah

Wynn

One of the most classic hotels on the Strip deserves an elegant supper club of its own, and Delilah, which opened in 2021, has proven to be a feather in the Wynn’s cap. Visually stunning, the lounge’s vintage-inflected dining room is arranged around a central stage, where live performers come and go throughout the meal. As for the menu, it hews close to old-world Vegas staples, with a premium raw bar, steak list and plenty of ‘60s classics like beef Wellington, short rib Diane and chicken francese. If you manage to score an elusive reservation to this ritzy restaurant, come prepared to drop a pretty penny on drinks, which are some of the best in all of Vegas.

Interior of Superfrico Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan

There are old-world bastions like Delilah — and then there’s the new-world, neon-lit and monster-inhabited futurama that is Superfrico. Located inside The Cosmopolitan, one of the newer properties on the Strip, this dining experience brings characters and vignettes from OPIUM into what they call an “Italian American Psychedelic.” Dinner is still a seated affair, but expect ballerinas and costumed creatures to waltz in and out between the martinis, the tableside mozzarella and the chicken parmesan. One of the most entertaining and refreshing dining experiences in the city, don’t forget to check out the hidden Ski Lodge bar on your way out for a nightcap.

Sushi bar at Sushi Roku Sushi Roku

The Forum Shops at Caesars

While there are more lavish and expensive sushi experiences along the Strip, there’s nothing more classic and universally appealing than Sushi Roku, located within the complex of Caesar’s Palace. There’s omakase-style ordering for those interested in the chef’s freshest picks, with an excellent selection of nigiri and sashimi, classic-cut rolls for sushi fiends and even vegan options, which many sushi spots don’t offer. Don’t miss out on a wide selection of crudo and the crowd-favorite “Hanabi” spicy tuna on crispy rice.

Caviar from Wally’s Las Vegas Wally’s Wine & Food

Resorts World

Another newcomer to the Strip, this coveted Beverly Hills reservation has become so much more than a neighborhood wine bar, thanks to the genius of co-owner Christian Navarro. With a palate so impressive he’s been tapped to pick out bottles for celebrities galore, expanding into Vegas within the brand new Resorts World on the Strip was par for the course. Obviously, the California wine selection is divine; pair a glass or two with salads, pizzas or the $100 chicken to get a real taste of that Wally’s decadence.

Sahara Las Vegas

José Andrés may have had to close his LA outpost of The Bazaar in 2020, but in Vegas, his kitchen is still one of the best places to get some perfectly prepared meat. Around since 2014, don’t let the name fool you: Bazaar Meat includes celiac-, vegetarian- and pescatarian-friendly menus…along with foie gras, a whole menu of tartares and jamon iberico and almost any cut of meat the heart might desire. Other steakhouses might be trendier or newer, but few deliver the unparalleled excellence this James Beard- and Michelin-recognized chef takes so seriously.

Sashimi Toasts, Lobster with WAKUDA Caviar WAKUDA

The Venetian

Opened in June 2022, Wakuda is a haven for Japanese cuisine purists, as chef Tetsuya Wakuda is a two-Michelin-star-awarded expert who incorporates French technique into his traditional style. From sushi (both nigiri and sashimi) to tempura, yakimono grilled selections, soba, yuba, mini donburi and so much more, Wakuda is a labor of love that is the rare Vegas-first location. An omakase room coming later this year is another reason to add this to your list.

Spread from Dominique Ansel Evan Sung

Caesar’s Palace

Dinner isn’t the only game in town in Vegas, as all the drinking and late-night carousing means seeking out sustenance throughout the day to keep stamina and spirits high. Let the inventor of the most viral pastry in the world — aka the “cronut” — keep your sweet tooth happy and hangover at bay. Dominique Ansel opened the Vegas location of his French bakery in the heart of everything, Caesar’s Palace, and with pastries that have broken the internet, this James Beard winner doesn’t disappoint when it comes to breakfast elegance. Then again, a “cookie shot” — edible chocolate chip cookie shot glass filled with “vanilla milk” — at 11 a.m. to start off the day sounds pretty Vegas, doesn’t it?

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

For a while, Lotus Of Siam was the off-Strip northern Thai gem that even tourists loved. Now, with a third location opened inside the Red Rock Casino (which is still quite a ways off the Strip), there are even more places to seek out the Chutima family’s recipes. While the newest location is the most stylish, with paper lanterns and a bamboo canopy, the menu is the same at every outpost, with the infamous drunken noodles, basil fried rice, khao soi and garlic prawns in shells.