Style | January 30, 2023 11:10 am

Prepare for Spring With Patagonia’s Very Rare Sale on Baggies

At less than $40, you can't pass this up

a collage of Patagonia Baggies shorts on sale on a yellow background
Come summertime, the iconic style will surely be sold out, but for now, you can snag a pair of Patagonia Baggies shorts on sale.
Patagonia/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Look out! Fire! Paul Mescal’s legs! Now that we have your attention, listen up — we demand that you sprint over to Patagonia’s out-of-this-world Winter Sale. The brand’s web specials are often lacking in the size or style department, but not this time: hundreds of items are up to 40% off, with tons of gear and garb up for grabs in an array of hues and fits. If that weren’t enough, the iconic 5″ Patagonia Baggies Shorts, owner of the most versatile-comfortable-trendy shorts title, are included in said sale, clocking in at a cool $39 bucks in (count ’em) 12 eye-catching shades.

Maybe you’re not hearing us. Patagonia Baggies. On sale. 40% off. Capisce? We don’t want to hear any of those lame-o “it’s still so far from summer” or “they’re not my style” arguments, either. Baggies cornerstone to virtually any solid summer ‘fit, and, crafted from quick-drying nylon with a water-repellent finish, they’re comfortable, dependable and designed for a multitude of activities, like swimming, hiking or just lounging around. And when the weather warms up, they’re always sold out, so you’d be wise to act now.

Hopefully, you’ve been convinced — if not, we don’t know how to help you. For the converts and evangelists, you can find the on-sale styles below, and shop Patagonia’s Winter Sale for even more discounted styles. Long live the Baggies.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Buy Here : $65$39
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Buy Here : $65$39
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5″
Buy Here : $65$39

