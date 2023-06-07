Splash Out at J.Crew’s Suprise Swim Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Got a credit card? How about any rudimentary knowledge of summertime activities? Hopefully you’re picking up what we’re putting down: it’s time to grab a new swimsuit, bro. And you’re in luck: today only, J.Crew is having a flash sale up to 60% off on a multitude of swim trunks and board shorts tailor-made for a hot dad summer by the pool.

The J.Crew swim sale is the real deal: there are no codes or hoops to jump through, just killer vibes and even better discounts. To celebrate the deals (and the incoming season), we’ve rounded up a few styles guaranteed to upgrade your swimmies game this summer. Below, the best deals from the flash J.Crew swim sale.

The Best Deals From the J.Crew Swim Sale:

Welcome to the J.Crew Cabana Club, population you.

The ‘Crew knows that all you really want to do is blow out the mesh lining in your board shorts and surf off into the sunset, so they’ve saved you a step.

If you ask us, the optimal swim short inseam length is somewhere closer to 3″, but we’ll let J.Crew’s 5″ Breakers slide.

J.Crew’s signature 6″ shorts, sans ECONYL nylon.

Not technically a swim trunk, but how much more beachy can you get than a bright yellow slub tank top?