Style | November 16, 2022 3:53 pm

Huckberry’s Only Sitewide Sale of the Year Starts Today

Save 15% on nearly everything, including hoodies, jackets, winter boots, whiskey glasses, merino tops and a lot more

A man in a beanie and a jacket from Huckberry standing outside. Most of Huckberry's site is currently on sale.
Nearly all the gear and clothing at Huckberry is 15% off through Thursday
Huckberry
By Kirk Miller

Huckberry rarely throws a sale this big — as in, once a year. Today only, the gear and style site is taking 15% off almost everything.

There are a few exceptions, mainly the waxed trucker jackets (search for the fine print on items that say “excluded from promotional pricing” and double check your cart to make sure the discounts apply).

Otherwise, it’s pretty much all of the site’s bestsellers, including the 365 Pant, All-Weather Duck boots, Huckberry’s own beanies, Proof’s 72-hour merino tees and a variety of barware, gloves, hoodies, Chukka boots and more.

A person wearing All-Weather Duckboots
All-Weather Duckboots are one of Huckberry’s bestsellers (and part of the sitewide sale)
Huckberry

The sale ends at midnight EST on Thursday, Nov. 17. Free shipping kicks in at $98, and most of the items look like they’ll take about a week or 10 days to ship.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

Andres Cantor

Speaking With Andrés Cantor, Whose “Gooooooal” Call Is the Soundtrack to the World Cup
Kids play in a Better Block park

The Case for Tactical Urbanism
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of "The Traitor" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2019 in Cannes

7 Menswear Staples to Adopt From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wardrobe
Qataris gather at the capital Doha's traditional Souq Waqif market as the official logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is projected on the front of a building on September 3, 2019

Your World Cup Primer: Human Rights, Star Players and Every Team's Chances
Jacob Anderson in "Interview With the Vampire"

Jacob Anderson Has Been Waiting His Whole Career for a Show Like “Interview with the Vampire”
Bardea Steak's turducken croquettes.

Turducken Croquettes Weren't at the First Thanksgiving, but They Should've Been
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Menu"

Anya Taylor-Joy Is the Heart of Horror-Comedy “The Menu”
