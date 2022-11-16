Huckberry’s Only Sitewide Sale of the Year Starts Today

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Huckberry rarely throws a sale this big — as in, once a year. Today only, the gear and style site is taking 15% off almost everything.

There are a few exceptions, mainly the waxed trucker jackets (search for the fine print on items that say “excluded from promotional pricing” and double check your cart to make sure the discounts apply).

Otherwise, it’s pretty much all of the site’s bestsellers, including the 365 Pant, All-Weather Duck boots, Huckberry’s own beanies, Proof’s 72-hour merino tees and a variety of barware, gloves, hoodies, Chukka boots and more.

All-Weather Duckboots are one of Huckberry’s bestsellers (and part of the sitewide sale) Huckberry

The sale ends at midnight EST on Thursday, Nov. 17. Free shipping kicks in at $98, and most of the items look like they’ll take about a week or 10 days to ship.