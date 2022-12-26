InsideHook
Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale

Take 30% off a variety of hearty, outdoor-inspired gear and garb

a collage of items from the Filson Winter Sale on a wintery background
Filson/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.

When Filson says premium goods, they mean it. The heritage retailer has been crafting unmatched apparel and leather goods for over 100 years, and that experience shines through in its offerings. The Filson leather and twill duffle bag and briefcase are widely regarded as some of the sturdiest around, and their apparel carries that same rough-and-tumble charm while providing insulating comfort against adverse conditions. Hell, they even make elite doggy goods.

So whether you need a new daily work bag, some extra camping supplies, a winter wardrobe re-up, or you’re just looking to blow a little Christmas cash, head over to Filson and save big on dozens of select items. We’ve even selected some of our favorites from the Filson Winter Sale to get you started; shop our picks below, or use the link here to head over to Filson for some premium goods at a less premium price.

Filson Cover Cloth Mile Marker Coat
Filson Cover Cloth Mile Marker Coat
Buy Here : $395$277
Filson Double Layer Henley Shirt
Filson Double Layer Henley Shirt
Buy Here : $100$70
Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffle Pack
Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffle Pack
Buy Here : $285$200
Filson Lined Denim Work Shirt
Filson Lined Denim Work Shirt
Buy Here : $215$151
Filson Mesh Snap-Back Logger Cap
Filson Mesh Snap-Back Logger Cap
Buy Here : $38$27
Filson Field Flannel Shirt
Filson Field Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $115$81
Filson Service Boots
Filson Service Boots
Buy Here : $368$258
Filson Rail-Splitter Jeans
Filson Rail-Splitter Jeans
Buy Here : $165$116
Filson Down Cruiser Jacket
Filson Down Cruiser Jacket
Buy Here : $495$347
Filson Buck Creek Camp Shirt
Filson Buck Creek Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $205$144

a collage of items from the Filson Winter Sale on a wintery background

