Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
Including comfortable boat shoes, slides, tennis shoes and more
When you suddenly realize you don’t have the right footwear for summer, you look toward sales. And thankfully, there’s one brand offering seasonally appropriate shoes at around half off. Right now at Cole Haan, it’s up to 50% off select styles, no code required.
Admittedly, there are a lot of qualifiers there (“up to,” “select styles”). Thankfully, Cole Haan offers comfort pretty much across all their footwear, and the current curated selection is pretty good.
Their signature 4.ZEROGRAND Oxford is down to $80 after discounts (originally $300) and the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160).
The Cole Haan Memorial Day sale ends June 3.
Top Deals from Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
