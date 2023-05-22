InsideHook
Shoes | Updated May 22, 2023 11:10 am

Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale

Including comfortable boat shoes, slides, tennis shoes and more

the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160) during Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale
the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160).
Cole Haan
By Kirk Miller

When you suddenly realize you don’t have the right footwear for summer, you look toward sales. And thankfully, there’s one brand offering seasonally appropriate shoes at around half off. Right now at Cole Haan, it’s up to 50% off select styles, no code required.

Admittedly, there are a lot of qualifiers there (“up to,” “select styles”). Thankfully, Cole Haan offers comfort pretty much across all their footwear, and the current curated selection is pretty good.

Their signature 4.ZEROGRAND Oxford is down to $80 after discounts (originally $300) and the Nantucket Penny Loafer, available in four colors, is down to $80 (originally $160).

The Cole Haan Memorial Day sale ends June 3.

SHOP the sale HERE

Top Deals from Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale

Cole Haan Modern Classics Slide Sandal
Cole Haan Modern Classics Slide Sandal
Buy Here : $130$100
Cole Haan Warren Apron Oxford
Cole Haan Warren Apron Oxford
Buy Here : $200$110
Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker
Buy Here : $150$120
Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Oxford
Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Oxford
Buy Here : $218$150
Cole Haan Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot
Cole Haan Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $300$100

