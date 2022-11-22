InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | November 22, 2022 7:12 am

Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off

The man behind Malai Kitchen has a taste for bagels, soba and mezcal

Braden and Yasmin Wages of Malai Kitchen in Dallas, Texas
Braden and Yasmin Wages of Malai Kitchen
Malai Kitchen
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Malai Kitchen opened in Dallas’s West Village neighborhood in 2011, and today counts four DFW locations under its banner. Led by husband-and-wife team Braden and Yasmin Wages, the concept was inspired by the couple’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. That means dishes like xiu mai, pad thai, flavor-packed curries and a wok-fried whole branzino. It also means six Asian-style beers brewed in-house at the Southlake location’s nano brewery, which isn’t something you see everyday. 

When Braden Wages isn’t in the kitchen at one of his restaurants, you might find him around town sampling other facets of the local cuisine. In either case, he’s a great resource on what to eat. So we asked him to put together a perfect full day’s itinerary, from breakfast to after-dinner cocktails. Follow his lead, and you too can start your day with bagels, take a midday soba break and wind down with mezcal.

Breakfast

“I’m more of a quick breakfast kinda guy. My go-to is a bagel from Sclafani’s across from our restaurant. I always order the sesame bagel with lox to set me up for whatever the day may bring.”

Lunch

“When I have the luxury of time, I love getting my fix of chef Teiichi Sakurai’s Duck Dipping Soba from Tei-An. But given the pace of life, a muffaletta from Jimmy’s is equally satisfying! It’s both memorable to eat and memorable to get because Jimmy’s is also a gem of a grocery store. I often find myself filling my wine fridge with unique Italian reds I find on their overflowing wine shelves.”

Everywhere San Antonio Chef Nicola Blaque Eats on Her Days Off 
Everywhere San Antonio Chef Nicola Blaque Eats on Her Days Off 

Follow her lead to breakfast sandwiches, perfect carnitas and “Tin Can Nachos”

Coffee

Ascension is always a fun coffee experience. What I appreciate about it is that I always come out of there having learned something new about coffee — a new region, bean, growing process or sustainability lesson.”

Dinner

“My favorite dinners are ones I get to share with my kids. That being said, our favorite place to eat as a family is Doce Mesas. Their service is fast and friendly (always key when dining with small children), the food is always fresh and the margaritas are on point. The personal touch from their team with our kids is a special bonus that keeps us going back, too.”

Drinks

Jettison is one of the coolest spots I’ve been to for drinks in Dallas. It’s a little hidden (adding to its charm), with incredible bartenders, and exquisitely crafted classic and creative cocktails make this really stand out. If you’re a mezcal fan, you’ve got to try the Avion with a Oaxacan salt rim. Words can’t do it justice.”

More Like This

Sommelier Steven McDonald
5 Sommelier-Approved Texas Wines to Drink During the Holidays
The Not a Damn Change Burger, a cheeseburger currently available at Idle Hands bar in Austin, Texas. We've got the recipe.
This Might Be Austin’s Best Burger. Here’s How to Make It.
Lockhart sausage
These Texas BBQ Joints Will Ship Meat Straight to Your Door

Most Popular

Jason Gay essay collection Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a black, snowy background The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Bill Maher Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a blue wintery background. Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

Bottles of Turkey & Gravy soda from Jones Soda next to a carafe of gravy and a person cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

The Story Behind Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy, The Soft Drink No One Likes But Everyone Wants to Try
The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
A man running through the forest.

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must
A pumpkin and apple pie on a Thanksgiving table. Here's where to get holiday desserts for Thanksgiving in Miami.

Get Your Hands on Miami’s Most Spectacular Desserts in Time for Thanksgiving
Braden and Yasmin Wages of Malai Kitchen in Dallas, Texas

Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off
Half-Smoke Pups

This Recipe for Half-Smoke Pups Should Be Your Post-Turkey Go-To
Tracksmith runners hit the streets before the NYC marathon.

Tracksmith's First NYC Store Arrives With Brand's First-Ever Running Shoe
Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien at a bar making a drink. The Silver Spring, Maryland, resident is the winner of Netflix's Drink Masters show

Meet the World’s First “Ultimate Drink Master”
Route 66 Historic Badge

Tracing the Path of Historic Route 66, Just Outside of Chicago

Trending

The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker
How to Smoke a Turkey Like a Seasoned Thanksgiving Pitmaster
If You Win This Mercedes Sprinter Van, Where Will You Take It?
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts