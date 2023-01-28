Musicians Remember Television’s Tom Verlaine

There’s something about the music of Tom Verlaine that’s impossible to pin down but utterly inspiring to hear. Verlaine, who died on Saturday at the age of 73, is best known for his work in the group Television, who released two beloved albums in the late 1970s, broke up, and returned two decades later with a self-titled studio album. (There are also numerous live albums, which are fantastic.)



Verlaine also played in the Neon Boys, a precursor to Television, and released a host of solo albums beginning in 1979. His discography also includes collaborations with the likes of Patti Smith, Luna and James Iha.



For a younger generation of musicians, Verlaine was an icon who became a peer. “Bless you Tom Verlaine and thank you for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience,” Michael Stipe wrote on Instagram. “You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”



Musicians including Stipe, Vernon Reid, Kim Gordon and Jason Isbell shared remembrances and reflections on Verlaine’s music and legacy via social media. You can read a selection of them below.

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom.

Never got to see him (Damnit!). I will say that our band has extremely diverse taste and only a few artists are 100% unanimous amongst us (especially when you include our former members), but Television is definitely among them. RIP Tom Verlaine. And Thanks!

More 2023 fretted heartbreak 💔. One of the GREAT Punk lead stylists. Tom Verlaine was a True Downtown HERO. Saddened & bummed to hear it.

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember.

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the '70's RIP

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔

Devastated by this news. Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can't. It's perfect. Rest in peace Tom x

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal

Word coming through that Tom Verlaine (1949-2023) of Television has slipped away. Marquee Moon (1977) remains an utter gem, with Verlaine's dry, crisp reductionist guitar lines painting an unforgettable sonic canvas.

So sad news about Tom Verlaine. I didn't quite get Television at first. I was young, my ears weren't ready. It was only later I found a way in with The Neon Boys. Almost every guitar player in The Pastels from Brian to John H loved his playing so he was always part of our group.