Music | June 12, 2023 6:45 am

John Scofield Reflects on the New Documentary About His Life

The jazz great is the subject of "Inside Scofield"

John Scofield
John Scofield is one of jazz's most prolific artists.
Getty Images
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Jazz guitarist and living legend John Scofield has been releasing an album a year since 1977. Today, he’s the subject of  Inside Scofield  — a documentary feature film by  German filmmaker Joerg Steinbeck. Scofield’s neighbor, filmmaker Brian DeCubellis, caught news of this when chatting with him as they both walked their dogs. DeCubellis got a screener of the film and really loved  it; he wanted to meet Steinbeck and ask how he could help spread the word for its release. The three all Zoomed to talk about the making of the movie, and they shared these highlights with InsideHook.

Watch Scofield, Steinbeck and DeCubellis chat below, and be sure to check out Inside Scofield, which is now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play. 

