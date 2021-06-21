Concerts Are Back. Here Are 30 to Look Forward to This Summer.

After 15 months (which felt more like a decade), live music is finally back. Cities across the country have lifted or eased up their COVID-19 restrictions, and it’s finally safe for us to gather with thousands of strangers to cry into our beers and scream along to our favorite songs again. On Sunday night, the Foo Fighters officially reopened Madison Square Garden by playing the first 100 percent capacity show in New York, and by all accounts it was as cathartic as you’d expect it to be. Dave Grohl and company even brought out surprise guest Dave Chappelle at one point to cover Radiohead’s “Creep.” As the kids say, nature is healing. We may need a little refresher on concert etiquette to help us readjust — seriously, don’t you dare ask for a spot on the guest list — but we’ve been waiting for this for over a year, and we’re ready for it.

The Foo Fighters’ show is just the beginning. It’s already becoming tough to keep track of every new concert or tour announcement as more and more artists get ready to hit the road again. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the big ones taking place at venues across the country between now and Labor Day to help you start planning. A few things to keep in mind: Most venues are no longer requiring masking or proof of vaccination, but some are; we’ve made note of any specific COVID-19 rules or restrictions below. You may also notice that prices are a little higher than you anticipated or more artists are relying on Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing. It’s been a long year, and we can’t fault musicians who were forced to go an extended period of time without any income for trying to recoup as much cash as possible.

Ultimately, no matter how much it costs, we’re just excited to be able take in live music again without having to worry too much about contracting a deadly illness. By fall, most venues should hopefully be fully back up and running and a show will no longer feel like a rare treat, but in the meantime, here are 30 concerts happening around the country this summer to help us dive back in.

New York



Madison Square Garden

The Eagles, 8/22 and 8/24

Tickets: $129 to $750+

The Eagles will be performing Hotel California in its entirety during these MSG shows. Guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend and provide proof of full vaccination along with an ID that matches the name on their vaccine documentation. Children under the age of 16 will be allowed to attend if they provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a vaccinated adult.



Forest Hills Stadium

Brandi Carlile, 7/23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $29 to $255+

Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, 7/31 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $35 to $75

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, 8/21 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $59 to $90



Brooklyn Steel

Modest Mouse, 8/11 through 8/14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50 (8/11 through 8/13 already sold out, tickets for 8/14 still available as of this writing)



Central Park Summerstage

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, 6/27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $75 to $125

Sun Ra Arkestra, Sistas of the Nitty Gritty, 7/24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free (reserve yours here starting 6/28 at noon)

Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell and Zia Victoria, 8/24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50 to $55

Note: Ticketholders will be asked to answer some health screening questions online when they get their link for their e-tickets before they attend the events.

Los Angeles



The Hollywood Bowl

Kool & The Gang, 7/3 and 7/4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $26 to $294

Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, 7/18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $133

H.E.R. with the LA Philharmonic, 8/13 and 8/14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $14 to $67

Note: Unvaccinated guests must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event and wear a mask while in the venue.



The Troubadour

Nicole Atkins, 8/28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15



The Greek Theatre

Joe Bonamassa, 8/1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $59 to $249

King Crimson with The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio, 8/6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 to $165

Local Natives with Cherry Glazerr, 8/14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25 to $55

It’s not required for Greek Theatre attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but the venue says “the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged for non-vaccinated patrons.”

Chicago



Schubas

Cam (Lollapalooza aftershow), 7/29 at 11 p.m.

Tickets: $25



Lincoln Hall

American Aquarium, 9/3 at 9 p.m.

Tickets: $18 ($20 at the door)



Wrigley Field

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, 8/15 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $79.50 to $99.50

Nashville



The Grand Ole Opry

Jimmie Allen, Bill Anderson, Brooke Eden, Charles Esten, Rory Feek, Ray Fulcher, Home Free, 6/25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $60 to $150



The Ryman Auditorium

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, 7/1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45 to $75



Mercy Lounge

Bully, 8/13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Atlanta



The Masquerade

Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, 7/24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $25.50



Variety Playhouse

Julien Baker, Thao and Katie Malco, 9/4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25 to $55

Austin



ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams, 8/7 through 8/9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $59 to $89+ (8/7 and 8/8 shows sold out, tickets still available for 8/9 as of this writing)

Steve Earle & The Dukes, 8/12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30 to $45+



The Mohawk

The Mountain Goats, 8/10 and 8/11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $28.50 (8/11 sold out, tickets for 8/10 still available as of this writing)



Emo’s

Tune-Yards, 8/14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $28

Colorado



Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Shakey Graves with Lucy Dacus, 6/23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50 to $79.95

The Avett Brothers, 7/9 through 7/11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $59.50 to $99.50

Orville Peck & Yola with Charley Crockett and special guest host John Waters, 7/22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $40 to $65

Note: To allow for social distancing, your Red Rocks ticket will indicate which section your seat is in, and you will receive a wristband upon entering the amphitheatre that allows access to your designated section. You must wear the wristband at all times.