The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
David Fincher returns with “The Killer.” Plus, the two scariest shows of the year.
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).
WATCH: The Killer
David Fincher’s latest was apparently good enough for Netflix to offer up a theatrical run. The Killer — not to be confused with John Woo’s excellent 1989 film of the same name — stars Michael Fassbender as a hitman who gets embroiled in an international manhunt. It features a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, who also wrote Seven — the film that propelled Fincher’s decorated film career. (10/27 theaters, 11/10 Netflix)
More new films coming to the big screen and small: The Exorcist: Believer (10/6, theaters); V/H/S/85 (10/6, Shudder/AMC+); Dicks: The Musical (10/6, theaters); Anatomy of a Fall (10/13, theaters); Killers of the Flower Moon (10/20)
WELCOME BACK: 30 Coins
The first season of this horror show from Spain was downright creepy. And season two seems equally disturbing: Residents of a small town begin losing their minds when confronted by a series of demonic events. And the enemy? “Someone so perverse that even the devil fears him” is how they describe a new character played by Paul Giamatti. (10/23, HBO)
More returning TV shows: Loki (10/5, Disney+); Lupin (10/5, Netflix); Doom Patrol (10/12, Max); Rick and Morty (10/15, Adult Swim); Shoresy (10/27, Hulu)
BINGE: The Fall of the House of Usher
After a string of critically acclaimed horror series (including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass), Mike Flanagan’s final miniseries for Netflix is a loosely adaptation of stories by Edgar Allan Poe, but set in the modern world. Ostensibly, it’s about a CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company whose children start dying in a rather brutal way. (10/12, Netflix)
More new TV series: Everything Now (10/5, Netflix); Lessons in Chemistry (10/13, Apple TV+); The Burning Girls (10/19, Paramount+); Everyone Else Burns (10/19, The CW)
LISTEN: The Gaslight Anthem
On History Books, the acclaimed New Jersey punk band reunites for their first new album in nine years. They also shrug off their Bruce Springsteen comparisons by … getting Springsteen to guest on the title track. Expect something a little roots-ier this time out. (10/27)
More new music: Drake (10/6); boygenius (10/13); Crosses (10/13); The Rolling Stones (10/20); The Streets (10/20)
STUDY: Milli Vanilli
A feature-length documentary on one of pop music’s biggest scandals. In 1990 nobody was bigger than multiplatinum the R&B/dance duo Milli Vanilli. The problem? It was a scam, and the two members of the group (Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) didn’t actually sing on their record. (10/24, Paramount+)
More new documentaries and specials: Beckham (10/4, Netflix); Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (10/11, Netflix); Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (10/13, theaters); The Mission (10/13, theaters); The Pigeon Tunnel (10/20, Apple TV+)
