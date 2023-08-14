InsideHook
Health & Fitness | August 14, 2023 6:15 am

Why Pickle Juice Is the Most Underrated Post-Workout Fuel

The briny buggers are chock-full of sodium, potassium and magnesium

An illustration of many pickles against a blue background.
More than a fringe hangover remedy, pickle juice could be your new natural Gatorade.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Lauren Vinopal @LaurenVino

After a run and hot yoga class, I dragged my wrung-out body to a nearby Potbelly Sandwich Shop for a much-needed turkey sub. Call it divine intervention, but something compelled me in that moment to order an impulse pickle. Actually, it was more of a brine intervention.

I walked home crunching on a big, crisp whole pickle — an underappreciated on-the-go snack, and an even more underrated post-workout treat. By the time I got home, the fermented phallus had completely upstaged my main course.

Let Breakfast Back Into Your Life
Let Breakfast Back Into Your Life

America's most embattled meal is ready for its comeback. Intermittent fasters be damned.

A Favorite of Pro Athletes

The good news is that registered dietician Alicia Harper assured me that none of this was that weird. After a strenuous workout, our bodies lose a lot of electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium, and pickle juice contains all of the above. So craving a giant deli pickle makes total sense. In fact, there is scientific evidence that pickle juice can rehydrate the body and relieve muscle cramping even faster than water. 

“I would say that pickle juice is helpful in replenishing electrolyte levels more quickly, making it an attractive post-workout drink,” Harper told me. 

I had heard of pickle juice as a hangover remedy before, but never as a post-workout recovery hack. However, professional athletes like tennis player Frances Tiafoe reportedly swear by the fermented liquid, and hockey player Blake Coleman’s nickname is “Pickles” for this reason.

The brine works similarly in athletic and heavy drinking contexts. The same electrolytes you crave after a sweaty workout “can come to the rescue during a nasty hangover, helping you bounce back,” Harper explained.

Pickle Juice >

The bad news is that in order to tap into the full recovery potential of pickles, you are better off drinking the juice instead of chomping a gherkin.“While eating actual pickles will help deliver some of these benefits, the athlete will end up consuming less of the juice, therefore, less of the benefits,” Marley Bigos, a Los Angeles-based Barry’s instructor and NASM certified Nutrition Coach, said. It’s basically like doing a pickleback, but you’re replacing the whiskey with intense exercise that makes you want to throw up.

To be fair, fermented foods in general have been found to support weight management and healthy metabolic functioning, and pickles are no exception. But it’s worth noting that not all pickle juices are created equal, and Bigos and Harper recommend avoiding any pickles with added sugars or dyes.

BYOP

After pushing myself through a 45-minute HIIT workout a few days later, I reached in my fridge for a jar of Milwaukee Baby Kosher Dills, and read the label: Yellow 5, an artificial food dye. Considering how much Mountain Dew I had consumed in my youth, I held off on doing shots of this pickle juice. Although more expensive brands offer cleaner options, the most cost-effective way to reap these benefits is by pickling your own vegetables — an easy set-it-and-forget-it type of food prep that requires little beyond cucumbers, a jar, vinegar and water.  

As a Midwesterner accustomed to eating giardiniera, the idea of pickling appealed to me, but I still could not imagine drinking the juice. And when it comes to health, it’s important to have attainable goals. Ordering a large pickle from a glass jar at a deli after a long workout is a habit I can stick to, even if the recovery benefits are slightly less than chugging the juice. If I have to eat more pickles to make up for this, so be it. Where there’s a dill, there’s a way. 

More Like This

A man running on the road in the heat.
How to Boost Your Longevity With “Heat Shock Proteins”
The gym floor at a cross-training studio, with barbells and weights.
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
A parkour competitor captured mid-backflip.
How to Pepper Your Daily Routine With “Movement Snacks”

Most Popular

A photo of David Goggins at a tennis tournament. Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
Meteor shower over Sedona, Arizona San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
The gym floor at a cross-training studio, with barbells and weights. How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Nothing says you care like releasing your significant other's low back. Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: 7-Eleven Golf Gear, Vegan Donuts and the Pro-Ject Automat A2
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.

Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
Man walking

What Exactly Is the Ideal Number of Steps to Walk in a Day?
AutoCamp at Joshua Tree

The Great California National Park Road Trip
Black, white, red and blue watch; black and silver watch; silver, blue and cream-colored watch

We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
An illustration of many pickles against a blue background.

Why Pickle Juice Is the Most Underrated Post-Workout Fuel
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale

Stock Up on Jeans With the Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Sale
a collage of items from the Allbirds sale on a black tech background

The Allbirds Sale Is Absolutely Packed With Tech Bro Grails
a collage of linen items on a crinkled tan background

Three Different Ways to Wear Linen Before Summer Ends

Trending

The Great California National Park Road Trip
We Need More Brand-New Watch Designs
Products of the Week: 7-Eleven Golf Gear, Vegan Donuts and the Pro-Ject Automat A2
Remembering Robbie Robertson, One of Rock’s Greatest Storytellers
You Paid Big Bucks for Your Jeans. Here’s How to Make Sure They Last.