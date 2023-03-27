InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 27, 2023 2:10 pm

How to Pick a Better Peanut Butter

Our favorite has good fats and a great reputation amongst growers

A shelf of peanut butter at the grocery store.
Peanut butter isn't complex. If there's more than one comma in the ingredient, reconsider.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Peanut butter: “the pâté of childhood,” Florence Fabricant once wrote.

Sure thing — but it’s pretty damn popular amongst adults, too. Americans eat an estimated 400,000 tons of it a year, four times the most peanut butter-obsessed European countries. And though places like China and India dwarf America’s annual peanut harvest, we still manage to consume more peanut butter than any nation in the world.

It’s a firmly American tradition, with roots that go much further back than the modern NBA’s “secret addiction,” or our collective nostalgia for elementary school lunches; during World War I, peanut butter was popularized as a foodstuff alternative on “meatless Mondays,” with the country rationing in kind.

Anytime an ingredient gets this lodged in the casual monoculture, it becomes extremely easy to buy the same jar of whatever your preferred brand is, year after year, without really thinking about it. You may or may not eat the same peanut butter that was in your childhood kitchen. Which is fine — assuming you like the taste and it leaves you feeling energized.

Should you choose to make a switch, though, you might be surprised to find that peanut butter now takes up at least half an aisle at the grocery store, with a smattering of labels claiming organic status, or arriving in powder form, or cracking jokes about its founder’s origins. A good chunk of that shelf might not be peanut butter at all. Wait…should you have moved over to almond butter by now?

If nothing else in this world, peanut butter should be easy to understand and enjoyable. Here’s what you need to know in order to A) pick a better peanut butter, and B) not lose your love of the product (or your mind) along the way.

If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut
If Your Mental Health’s Suffering, Try Cleaning Up Your Gut

The mind-microbiome connection is now indisputable

Read the ingredients

Despite the fact that it’s American and can sit in a pantry for a long time, peanut butter is not a complex concoction. All it needs to have is peanuts. It can — and often does have — palm oil, salt, added sugars, or emulsifiers. The palm oil is intended for spreadability, the salt and sugar for taste, and anything else to lengthen the shelf-life and/or round out the product. (Some peanut butter manufacturers like to remove fat, so they can label the product “reduced fat.” They then replace the natural fat with nonsense.) Suffice to say: peanut butter should contain peanuts and salt at most.

Don’t stress the fat

We reviewed that French health app Yuka last week, and we’re fans. If there’s one area where its rating system misses the mark, it’s in its propensity for calorie-counting. According to Yuka, peanut butter could be healthier because it’s a high-calorie, high-fat food. Too filling.

But that’s sort of the point of peanut butter, isn’t it? That’s why long-distance thru-hikers bring jars with them on the Appalachian Trail. (Or, for a less metal example, why we like to put a scoop in a shake after the gym.) There’s nothing wrong with fueling up on healthy fats. In fact, it’s a great habit to get into. Two tablespoons of a good, honest peanut butter will be somewhere in the realm of 200 calories and 20% of your daily fat intake. That’s a fantastic start to the day, especially when paired with fresh fruits and a grainy bread.

Only almond if you want/have to

Don’t stress the old crunchy versus creamy debate (there are some minor nutritional differences, but it’s basically irrelevant) and don’t stress the peanut versus almond versus cashew debate, either. Because the alternative nut butters “dropped” more recently, we tend to view them as healthier options. It’s overblown — almond butter, for instance, might have more minerals and fiber, but peanut butter has more protein. At the end of the day, they’re super similar; you should only feel forced to make a definitive decision if you have an allergy or extraneous dietary decision. Otherwise, mix and match and feel free to sample all sorts of butters: hemp, pumpkin, sunflower, flaxseed, etc.

The single-use issue

This is an issue we wish more peanut butter brands gave more credence to, considering how many of them advertise environmental side quests. While peanut butter jars may not be “single-use” by the literal definition, most of them don’t see more than four or five uses before they’re chucked in the bin…and we’ve covered the myth of plastic recycling in the past. Glass can be recycled endlessly, though. Kudos to the brands distributing their peanut butter in glass jars.

Our pick

Taking all of the above into account, we feel confident in recommending Fix & Fogg’s Super Crunchy Peanut Butter. It delivers on literally everything outlined above, is comparably priced to every other peanut butter on the market (no more than $2 more expensive than the high-processed crap), and even sources Hi Oleic peanuts, which are high in monounsaturated fats, stay fresher for longer, and maintain cult status amongst growers.

More Like This

A line of people running in the mountains.
Meet the People Who Will Never Map Their Runs
A kid running through a field with an arts and crafts jetpack on his back.
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
A vintage photo of a lifter struggling to lift a bar.
It’s Time to Give “Slow-Motion Lifting” a Try

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The New "John Wick" Is Proof That Keanu Is an All-Time Great Action Star
The Deshaun Watson Contract Keeps Looking Worse for the NFL

Keep Reading

It's the biggest watch event of the year, and we've got boots on the ground.

The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
Three of the luxury buses that operate between cities in the U.S., including Vonlane, Napaway and The Jet

Regional Air Travel Sucks. Why Aren’t There More Luxury Buses?
A line of people running in the mountains.

Meet the People Who Will Never Map Their Runs
A shelf of peanut butter at the grocery store.

How to Pick a Better Peanut Butter
The best Japanese kitchen appliances

5 Japanese Appliances You Need to Add to Your Kitchen
a collage of footwear from the Zappos shoe sale on an orange background

Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Easton, Maryland

The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Jack Daniel's 10- and 12-Year Bottles

Jack Daniel’s New 12-Year Release Is a Bold Reinvention of the Brand
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys

Trending

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The New "John Wick" Is Proof That Keanu Is an All-Time Great Action Star