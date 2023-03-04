21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Whistle Pig pours a new release, Timex innovates on their iconic Marlin Automatic and Hoka’s newest Clifton 9 drops, just in time for spring.

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka

Hoka’s most-cushioned Clifton to date, the ninth iteration of the award-winning running shoe features 3mm more midsole foam, a lighter weight and an improved durabrasion rubber outsole. The Clifton 9 is ideal for runners looking for a softer, plusher ride during easy runs.

Williams Sonoma Emile Henry Sublime French Ceramic Dutch Oven Williams Sonoma

The newest release from Emile Henry (exclusively for Williams Sonom) is a collection of ceramic Dutch ovens that will serve as the perfect vessel for frying, braising and all manner of slow-cooking, just like it’s traditional cast-iron brethren but coming in at about half the weight. Available in 4-, 6- and 7.5-qt sizes (we got the big one, and the amount of surface area is incredible), they all feature a rich matte finish in either navy, green or black. Your Le Creuset isn’t the only Dutch oven worthy of being left on the stove top even when not in use.

Todd Snyder x Savant Artifacts Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder just released a new collaboration with the designer Michael Graham, the founder of Savant Studios. The collection draws on inspiration ration from travel and jazz. Some of the pieces have handmade imperfections, like knitted cardigans with distressing on the cuffs and hems. There’s also a white oxford shirt paired with a print of Billie Holiday on the front. We also loved the double breasted officer topcoat, with knitted artwork on the shoulder and around the cuffs.

Woodford Reserve 2023 Kentucky Derby 149 Bottle Woodford Reserve

This year’s official bottle celebrates the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the 1973 Derby, featuring artwork from Kentucky native Jaime Corum. Same delicious bourbon on the inside, however. For info on next year’s potential Derby bottle, read our interview with Woodford Reserve’s new Master Distiller here.

Timex Marlin Automatic Sub-Dial Timex

A cushion-case automatic with a fine-tuned asymmetrical dial? We find ourselves once again wondering, is this really a Timex? The new Marlin Automatic Sub-Dial, the brand’s latest heritage-mining timepiece, is a masterclass in restraint. They’re drawing inspiration from the Mod era, but instead of packing this 39mm watch with gimmicks, they’ve implemented careful design flourishes, the standout being the 24-hour sub-dial with a red sweep hand. We recommend springing for the model with the brown leather strap, as that gives you the added pop of blue on the three center hands.

Therabody RecoveryPulse Therabody

On-the-go recovery is now feasible with Therabody’s all-new RecoveryPulse Arm and RecoveryPulse Calf sleeves. The two latest innovations from the recovery brand utilize compression and vibration to conveniently target areas of pain and soreness without keeping you completely immobile. We’ve even tried the sleeves ourselves and have found them to be comfortable and sufficient recovery tools.

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 Lego

Ever dream of owning a McLaren? This is probably the closest you’re gonna get, dog. To celebrate McLaren’s 60th milestone, Lego just released a 581-piece, double-pack Speed Champions set that features the infamous “Papaya Orange” McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM…albeit in toy form. Watch the campaign official video here, and plug that sports car-sized hole in your heart with the stress of sticking tiny plastic pieces together for two hours.

Nobis Cody Tailored Travel Blazer Nobis

Designed for the transitional weather that’s on the way, the Cody Tailored Travel Blazer is a minimalist piece that’s perfect for both work and the weekend. Available in marine blue and chic black, the water-resistant tailored blazer features double back pleats for added mobility, premium three-ply micro denier fabrication with DWR coating providing four-way stretch and more hidden pockets and zippers than you can shake a stick at. Additional technical styles for men and women, including performance shorts, are coming soon from the premium outerwear company just in time for spring.

Heatonist Top Chef Hot Sauce Trio Heatonist

Developed with Bravo’s Top Chef season 12 winner Mei Lin, this new Heatonist collaboration features three hot sauces based on a trio of pantry-essential ingredients: herbs, peppercorn and garlic. Crafted to commemorate the 20th season of Bravo’s hit show, the sauces are made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients that won’t create an inferno in your stomach — and hopefully not in your kitchen either — as they start off at mild (herbs) and only top out at medium-hot (garlic). Completely vegan, the sauces are a limited-time collab, so get ‘em while they’re, um, hot.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link Motorola

Just announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, this small device gives any smartphone the power of satellite connectivity, allowing users of newer phones to check in, send/receive brief text messages and alert people of your location if you’re outside of traditional phone coverage areas.

Adsum Spring/Summer 23 Drop 1 Adsum

Adsum is the patron saint of simple yet refined GORP-adjacent basics. Their Spring collection is here and it features some standout pieces that we loved, like an Overdyed Denim Jacket and 2-Way Jacket that has zip-away sleeves that can turn into a vest. Adsum, at first glance, can seem straightforward but there are often hidden details in their pieces. They also have a lightweight Cargo Trail Short, with two mesh cargo pockets and a hidden pocket on the side. Adsum is all about balance, it’s subtle and sleek.

WhistlePig The Béhôlden 21 Year Single Malt Whiskey WhistlePig

The Vermont distillery known for its rye continues to branch out with this super-aged single malt, aged 21 years in American Oak and finished in the distillery’s own rye barrels. Expert notes of maple, dried fruit and savory spice — if you can find a bottle in the wild, as it’s already sold out on WhistlePig’s site.

Bandit Spring 2023 Evolution Bandit

The latest drop from the NYC-based running and lifestyle label, Bandit Running’s Spring 2023 collection — dubbed “Evolution” — is comprised of 16 transitional pieces informed by wear-testing feedback and centered around performance for the modern runner. It’s a simple and elegant capsule, but every piece executes better than the last. Plus, it’ll earn you nods from 4-minute milers and style ‘heads alike.

Buck Mason Storm Stopper Collection Buck Mason

Buck Mason’s annual weatherproof Storm Stopper collection comes just in time for spring, with five sleek outwear styles designed to keep you dry when you need it most. Centered around four distinct styles — a naval-inspired deck jacket, a modern take on the classic Baracuta jacket, a traditional field jacket and a military-style bomber — the collection utilizes a proprietary 70/30 cotton twill-recycled poly fabric, finished with a DWR coating, for maximum protection. It ranges from $198 to $278, and you can find it live on Buck Mason’s webstore now.