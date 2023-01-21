Products of the Week: Homepods, Almanacs and Pink Floyd

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Apple announces the second generation of the Homepod, a killer cocktail recipe book is announced and Pink Floyd’s deluxe box set celebrates 50 years of “Dark Side of the Moon”.

District Vision Cycling District Vision

Leave it to running visionaries District Vision to create a cycling line that straddles chic and functional so well that we’re seriously considering taking out that second mortgage to be able to afford the $30,000 Custom Titanium Touring Bicycle. While we (probably) won’t, the ergonomic jerseys and related cycling paraphernalia are certainly fair game…that is, until they sell out.

Dry (Aged) January Hudson Whiskey-Aged NY Strip Steak Kit Hudson Whiskey

A dry-aged New York strip infused with Hudson Whiskey’s Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, which imparts notes of vanilla, lightly salted caramel and deep umami flavor. The whiskey itself isn’t included, but the kit does contain two rocks glasses, a recipe card and code for online booze merchants Caskers so you can order your own bottle.

Skullcandy x Doritos Dime 2 Wireless Earbuds Skullcandy

We are happy to report that the audio fanatics Skullcandy have renewed its partnership with gamer-snack-of-choice Doritos for another round of chili-red, glow-in-the-dark gear — it’s what the world wanted. This time around, we’re especially fond of the pocket-sized Dime 2, with its surprisingly clear sound quality and hours of battery life.

Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton White Ulysse Nardin

The Diver X Skeleton watch, which was first unveiled in 2021, has been a hit at Ulysse Nardin ever since the watchmaker cut the BS and made the piece that everyone wanted. They saw that some dive watches were getting more complicated, meanwhile some finer watches were adopting dive sensibilities, so they mashed the two up in the epitome of sporty meets haute horology. The Diver X Skeleton pairs the brand’s impressive UN-372 movement (a redesigned version of the UN-371 that was in the first iteration, now featuring an oscillating weight shaped like an “X,” along with a 96-hour power reserve) with a titanium case, rubber strap and 200 meters of water resistance. Plus, while the other editions skewed outdoorsy with yellow, orange and navy color schemes, this all-white styling is might be the one you’ve been waiting for.

Sperry x Herschel STEPHEN WILDE

Sperry’s iconic boat shoes get a trendy new makeover with it’s recent partnership with Herschel Supply Co., merging the two heritage brands’ ethos two lugged styles with a classic feel and Herschel Supply design detailing. The A/O 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe and the A/O 3-Eye Chukka Boot retail for $130 and $160 respectively, and come in a handsome brown and black leather (we’re partial to the later).

The Maison Premiere Almanac Amazon

Intrigued by “cocktails, oysters, absinthe and other essential nutrients for the sensualist, aesthete, and flaneur?” Have we got the cookbook for you. The Maison Premiere Almanac releases April 25 — we wait with bated (and slightly fishy) breath.

Yeti Pagna 75 REI

Even fully submerged, Yeti’s hefty dry duffel keeps belongings completely dry, thanks to its high-density nylon shell and impenetrable waterproof zipper.

The Dark Side Of The Moon – 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set Pink Floyd

If you think about it, this 50th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set is actually a steal — for just $290, you can get the privilege of mansplaining why DSOTM is the greatest album of all time to everyone for the rest of your life.

Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Apple

The latest smart speaker from Apple emphasizes the company’s Spatial Audio tech while maintaining a compact size. Available in white and midnight (a new color made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric), the new HomePods also feature a color-matched woven power cable.

Goldrush Vinyl Recycled Vinyl Flower Bouquet Goldrush Vinyl

This Austin-based record pressing plant is now emphasizing the “plant” — they’re offering multi-colored “forever flowers” made from their vinyl record scraps. Each bouquet includes four roses, wrapped in an LP (colors change depending on the vinyl they have available).

Palmes x Cowgirl Misdemeanor T-Shirt Palmes

If you know Copenhagen-based Palmes, you’re a ‘head who will find this shirt undoutably funny. If you know Cowgirl, you’re an even headier ‘head that’ll probably be on the fence. But if you know both? We can only assume you stopped reading minutes ago and are currently copping tf up.

The Ultimate Zero-Proof Cocktail Kit Twisted Alchemy

It’s still Dry January, but any time is a good time to dive into a non-alcoholic cocktail, which you can do with ease thanks to Twisted Alchemy’s latest kit, which features two mixers, cold-pressed Passion Fruit Juice and a bottle of Aplós CALME (Functional Non-Alcoholic Hemp Spirit). And 25% of the proceeds go to Speed Rack, an all-female high-speed bartending competition designed to highlight up-and-coming women in the cocktail industry and give back to those impacted by breast cancer.

SweatTent SweatTent

A portable sauna? Apparently, enough people think this is a feasible idea, as this Indiegogo project has landed $500K in funding. This ultra-portable wood-burning heat tent weighs less than 60 pounds, fits in your vehicle’s trunk and can be ready to warm you up in minutes.