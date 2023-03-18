InsideHook
Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers

The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Here are the best products that crossed our desks (and inboxes this week).
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Frank’s (of RedHot fame) releases a dill-flavored sauce, Master & Dynamic announces new over-ear headphones and Sperry teams up with Brooks Brothers for the preppiest boat shoes you’ve ever seen.

pairs of Brooks Brothers shoes on a white background
Brooks Brothers x Sperry
Brooks Brothers

Sperry x Brooks Brothers

Hey, you! Do own a yacht? No? Want to look like you own a yacht? We can think of no better well to telegraph the material wealth and nautical know-how that only old-money east-coasters command than with Sperry x Brooks Brothers’ blessed limited-edition shoe collection. A footwear manifestation of the word prep, the capsule is comprised of an abundance of boat shoe and slip on styles, and ranges from a madras inspired slip-on to a $1,000 (yes, a full rack) Cordovan Boat Shoe. Prices start at $78 — what are you waiting for?

Shop Here
a collage of the Todd Snyder x Randolf's collection on a grey background
Todd Snyder x Randolf’s
Todd Snyder

Todd Synder x Randolf’s

Ray-Ban who? King of NYC and military-heritage eyewear brand Randolph have joined forces for a made-in-the-USA Aviator collection that’s about as Tom Cruise as you can get. The handsome three-style “gunmetal” collection features 61mm, 57mm and a civilian-ready Aviator style for a sky-high summer.

Shop Here
a bottle of Frank's RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce next to a chicken sandwhich
Frank’s RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
Frank’s RedHot

Frank’s RedHot Dill Pickle Naturally Flavored Hot Sauce

What would a hot chicken sandwich be without pickles? The fellows over at Frank’s RedHot clearly agree, hence the newest dill-flavored launch. A tasty combo of Frank’s iconic hot sauce and a tangy, pickled kick, it’s what we’ll be reaching for all March Madness long.

Buy Here: $6.49
a bottle of Kraken rum on a firey red background
Kraken Gold Spice Rum
Kraken

Kraken Gold Spiced Rum

The category’s not going to win many awards, but spiced rum is a fun mixer and works well at parties. And Kraken (a rum from the Caribbean mixed with spices) is pretty elevated for category — their new offering, Gold Spiced Rum (35% ABV), features notes of caramel, toasted oak, banana bread, molasses and dark spices.

Buy Here: $22
an image of the Master & Dynamic MH40 Headphones on a blue background
Master & Dynamic MH40 Headphones
Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic MH40

We’re huge fans of this audio brand, which has a lineup of headphones and earbuds that look as great as they sound. The MH40 is their signature over-ear wireless headset, but this next-gen model features their first custom titanium drivers and up to 30 hours of playtime. 

Buy Here: $399
a model in the Twisted Tea Vasecaundies
Twisted Tea VasectomUndies
Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea VasectomUndies

Urologists across the U.S. report a 30% increase in the number of vasectomies scheduled in the days leading to March Madness. So to celebrate the start of the NCAA tournament, and help out some men recovering post-op, hard iced tea brand Twisted Tea launched its first-ever pair of vasectomy underwear. They’re called VasectomUndies and look like your basic pair of boxer briefs, except they feature two strategically placed pouches to store ice-cold cans of Twisted Tea. Very practical and not at all gimmicky.  

Learn More
a model in a Arc'Teryx Veilance outfit on a white background
Arc’teryx Veilance
Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx Veilance “Set In Motion” Collection

Veilance is Arc’teryx’s minimalist technical line meant for everyday wear. The Veilance team is less focused on traversing mountains but instead turns their attention to elevated daily wear that still hints at the brand’s outdoors lineage. The Spring 23’ collection has classic lightweight and breathable materials that can easily work in your wardrobe. Some of the standouts are the Indisice Tech Wool Blazer and Tech Wool pants. It looks like a traditional suit but incorporates many of the advanced materials you expect from a brand like Arc’teryx. Water repellency, taped seams for comfort and a snap closure for a futuristic minimal inspired look.

Shop Here
a collage of at-home cocktail goods
The Bar Box by Eleven Madison
Eleven Madison

The Bar Box by Eleven Madison

The iconic NYC restaurant spotlights its drinks menu with this collection of non-alcoholic mixers, snacks, and bar accessories. It features two new bitters (Citrus Sasparilla and Black Chestnut & Hickory) and the restaurant’s signature non-alcoholic vermouth.

Buy Here: $185
a see-through speaker on a grey background
Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker
Edifier

Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker

This translucent beauty is both a wired and wireless all-in-one speaker system that also offers up customizable lighting effects. It can also charge your devices. Overall, you’re gonna get rich and full-bodied sound from a device that’ll look quite nice on your desktop.

Learn More
a pair of Midnight Rodeo sunglasses on a marble background
Midnight Rodeo x Thierry Lasry
Midnight Rodeo

Theirry Lasry x Midnight Rodeo “Vendetty” Sunglasses

Midnight Rodeo’s cult following started on IG, but it’s fully translated to the runway with their recent partnership with Thierry Lasry. The western-themed label’s drop includes a bundle of retro-inspired sunglasses, tinted to ’70s perfection and perfect for discretely letting cowboys and real ‘heads you know what’s good.

Buy Here: $510

